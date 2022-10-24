‘Honored’: DWTS’ Wayne Brady Books a New Gig

Current “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Wayne Brady just booked a new gig that he is “ecstatic and honored” about.

Read on to find out what Brady’s new hosting gig is and when you can watch him.

Wayne Brady Has Been Tapped to Host the 2022 American Music Awards For ABC

In a press release on Monday, October 24, ABC announced that comedian, actor, producer, musician and current “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Wayne Brady is their choice for the host of the 2022 American Music Awards.

The press release reads:

For the first time ever, the “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” star and current “Dancing with the Stars” contestant will take the AMAs stage to usher in music’s hottest night of the year, which will feature showstopping performances and exciting moments highlighting music’s biggest names. Brady is known as a master of improv, actor, dancer, Broadway star and television host. He got his start as a sketch comedy performer on shows such as “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and ABC’s “The Wayne Brady Show,” and is also a current contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” A true entertainer at heart, Brady is sure to bring his diverse talents to the AMAs stage alongside the world’s favorite musicians. Brady will join a long lineage of global comedic stars taking the AMAs stage – Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy Kimmel, Eddie Murphy, Tracee Ellis Ross and Norm McDonald to name a few, as well as last year’s host Cardi B.

“Wayne Brady is undoubtedly one of the most talented people on earth, and we are thrilled to have him host this year’s AMAs,” said executive producer and showrunner Jesse Collins in a statement. “Viewers should expect an incredible night of music, comedy and fun!”

Brady added, “I’m ecstatic and honored to host this year’s AMAs. As a musician and music lover, it’s amazing to be part of a night where music fans make their voices heard! It’s a big show, so I’m bringing it all — the funny, the music and the moves!”

It will be an especially big weekend for Brady because if he is still competing on “Dancing With the Stars” — and he very well might be because he and his pro partner Witney Carson are consistently one of the top-scoring couples — he will host the American Music Awards on November 20 and then be dancing in the “Dancing WIth the Stars” finale episode the next night, on Monday, November 21.

On Instagram, Brady wrote a lengthy post about how hosting the American Music Awards is a dream come true for him.

Brady writes:

This is truly a dream! I’ve hosted a lot of things but this is the AMAs! Big leagues baby! I try to live by the words of the all time great James Brown, “If you stay ready, you ain’t got to get ready!” I’m always trying to push myself so that I’m ready for whatever the next opportunity is. I’ve also learned you can’t chase what the “cool kids” are doing. If you’re doing it right, and it’s cool to you, whatever you’re doing will be cool to someone. With @mandietaketa having my back & @theofficialmailebrady believing in me, I’m gonna kill this y’all! Check out the show and find out:) I’ll see you there! Thank you @amas and @jessecollinsent for the shot!

Voting For the 2022 American Music Awards Is Now Open

The press release also reminds viewers that the AMAs are entirely voted on by fans and voting is open now via VoteAMAs.com and in Twitter except for the category Favorite K-Pop Artist. The voting for that category opens on November 1.

“Nominees are based on key fan interactions — as reflected on the Billboard charts — including streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay and tour grosses. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partner Luminate, and cover the eligibility period of September 24, 2021, through September 22, 2022,” reads the press release.

The press release also says that the 2021 American Music Awards were “the most social telecast of 2021 with 46.5 million interactions, underscoring the role fans play in the annual event.”

The 2022 American Music Awards air live on Sunday, November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. “Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific times on Disney Plus.