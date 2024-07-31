DWTS Alum Secretly Welcomed a Baby With Ex-Girlfriend: ‘I Was in Shock’

Season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wayne Brady shared some big news with fans.

“My family is everything to me but there are some things I’ve never told anybody outside of this immediate family. Like, I happen to have a 6-month-old son that people don’t know about,” Brady said on the July 24 premiere of his new show, “Wayne Brady: The Family Remix” (via Us Weekly).

Brady went on to say that he welcomed a son named Val Henry with an ex-girlfriend whom he dated in 2020. At the time of this writing, Brady had not shared any photos of the baby on his Instagram feed.

“Tina and I dated during the pandemic on and off and then we broke up. Wayne Brady has a kid and he has two baby mamas,” he said.

Brady is also a dad to a 21-year-old daughter named Maile Brady with his now-ex-wife, Mandie Taketa. In August 2023, Brady came out as pansexual.

Wayne Brady Was in ‘Shock’ When He Found Out That Tina Was Pregnant

Brady didn’t expect to have a newborn at age 51.

“When I first found out that Tina was pregnant, I was floored. It was not on my bingo card,” Brady noted on his reality show. “A 51-year-old dad? I didn’t see it coming. So was I happy? No. Because I was in shock,” he added.

In an interview with People magazine, he echoed those thoughts.

“I was shocked. I asked the silly question that I think many men since the beginning of time have asked. ‘How?’ You know how! So get past it,” he told the outlet. He also told People that he wants his son to feel love.

“I never want Val to grow up thinking that he should be ashamed or look back and go, ‘Oh, my dad didn’t want me,’ or he was ashamed of me. Because I want him, in his own way, to know that I love him as much as I love Maile, who is of me and that I had a part in creating,” he said, adding, “so I had to do that work.”

Fans Reacted to Wayne Brady’s Secret Baby Announcement on Reddit

Shortly after the news broke that Brady had welcomed a son, a few fans took to Reddit to react. Most have voiced a great deal of support.

“Very cool that they have such a successful blended family! Also very cool that he came out as pansexual last year. I just like to add that for people who don’t know, lol,” one person wrote.

“Awww he seems like a great dad. And he’s so dang talented,” someone else added.

“I love this man. What a great parent and community that little Val has!!!” a third comment read.

“I am very interested to see this show, has anyone seen it? It seems like such a loving dynamic and I have always been a big Wayne Brady fan,” a fourth Redditor said.

Brady’s new show airs on Wednesday nights on Freeform and will stream the next day on Hulu, according to The Wrap.

