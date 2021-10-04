DWTS Season 30 Episode 3 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

It’s Britney night in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom and one pair’s journey is about to come to an end on Monday, October 4 on ABC. Follow along with our live recap and elimination spoilers below but be warned of spoilers

Amanda Kloots & Alan Bersten

We’ll take ALL the 🎟s to @amandakloots and @Dance10Alan’s Circus 🎪 Way to make the #DWTS dance floor your stage for #BritneyNight! ✨ pic.twitter.com/8JmiR9C99Q — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 5, 2021

These two have a cha cha to “Circus,” which they performed with a lot of panache. It could’ve maybe been a little less smiley for a dance that was supposed to be sexy, but overall, it was very good. “I was intrigued to find out how you would cope with Latin American … I must say you coped very well … with you, it’s always clean, it’s clear, but it doesn’t excite me,” said judge Len Goodman. They received three 8s for a 24 out of 30.

Iman Shumpert & Daniella Karagach

They are dancing the tango this week to “Piece of Me.” This is one of those dances where the man gets to show off the female dancer a lot and Iman does a great job at that. But he also did well during the frame parts. He held a very tight frame and glided well for such a large man. “That was a nice, solid piece of tango. I really appreciate the fact that you really concentrate on getting the right moves,” said judge Bruno Tonioli. They received two 6s and a 7 from Carrie Ann for a 19 out of 30.

Christine Chiu & Pasha Pashkov

Christine is getting stronger & stronger each week 💪 Way to work that ballroom for #BritneyNight! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ldZwsJW6Mf — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 5, 2021

This pair performs a paso doble to “Stronger.” It is a very dramatic routine and Christine does well with the stiff lines, but will it be enough? She definitely came into the competition with the smallest outside fanbase, so she’ll have to work to stay (she was in the bottom two last week despite not being the second-lowest dancer). The judges praise her, with Carrie Ann Inaba telling her, “Your shaping is beautiful … you have everything it takes to win this competition.” They received straight 7s for a 21 out of 30.

JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson

The call for this pair this week is an Argentine tango to “Baby One More Time.” This is definitely their sexiest dance yet and they really do a nice job. They are sharp and JoJo’s footwork is a lot more purposeful this week than last week. They even pull off several tricky lifts. Wow. The judges are full of praise, giving them all 8s for a 24 out of 30.

Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

They pull a tango to “Womanizer” and it’s… pretty good. Kenya does alright, but she’s a little loose for a tango, it feels like. Like she could be stronger and more assertive in her frame and her footwork. Len said she captured “the flavor” of the tango and that she moved well around the floor. The judges give them straight 7s for a 21 out of 30.

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

This is another tango, this one to “Till The World Ends.” It is very dramatic, both in terms of costume and background scenery. Fortunately for them, there is a lot more dance content this week rather than a lot of posing like the judges criticized them for on their rumba last week. Last week, they had limited rehearsal time because Brian was appearing on “The Conners” live season four premiere; this week, it appears they had a lot more time to rehearse. This is pretty solid. The judges agree, Carrie Ann says they “finally arrived in the ballroom.” They earn two 6s and a 7 from Carrie Ann for a 19 out of 30.

The song and dance list for Britney Spears week is as follows:

Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater dancing the salsa to “Outrageous” by Britney Spears

Spice Girl Melanie C and pro Gleb Savchenko dancing the tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears

TV and film actress Melora Hardin (“The Bold Type”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev dancing the cha cha to “(You Drive Me) Crazy (The Stop Remix!)” by Britney Spears

Beauty vlogger Olivia Jade and pro Val Chmerkovskiy dancing the tango to “Hold It Against Me” by Britney Spears

Matt James (“The Bachelor”) and pro Lindsay Arnold dancing the tango to “Scream & Shout” by will.i.am ft. Britney Spears

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pro Sasha Farber dancing the foxtrot to “I’m A Slave 4 U” by Britney Spears

WWE superstar The Miz (“Miz & Mrs.”) and pro Witney Carson dancing the salsa to “Oops!…I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke dancing jazz to “Gimme More” by Britney Spears (remotely)

