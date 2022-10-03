DWTS Season 31 Week 3 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Here is your live recap of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 week three, James Bond week. The dance styles and songs are listed below and follow along as we recap the judges’ comments and scores, but be warned of spoilers.

DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DON’T WANT TO BE SPOILED

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas, Rumba

Charli and Mark danced a very sexy and dark rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish. The judges were big fans and Charli remains the one to beat. “I love this dark and dangerous take on the rumba,” said Derek Hough. They received three 8s and a 9 from Bruno Tonioli, the first one of the season, for a 33 out of 40.

Cheryl Ladd & Louis van Amstel, Rumba

Cheryl and Louis, who were in the bottom two last week, danced a rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey. It was a marked improvement on last week, Cheryl did a nice job. “That was your best dance … that couldn’t have gone better,” said Derek. They received four 6s for a 24 out of 40, which the ballroom through was a little low based on the audience reaction.

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater, Tango

Trevor and Emma danced a tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell. Let’s just say that their sexy tango isn’t going to dispel the talk about their chemistry after last week’s rumba. Also, the tango Emma choreographed was full of content, very hard, and Trevor did a good job. “Someone keeps asking me who the dark horse is and honestly, it might be you,” said Derek. They earned three 7s and a 6 from Len Goodman for a 27 out of 40, which is a lower score than they had last week.

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart, Rumba

Daniel and Britt danced a rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage. It seems like this might actually be harder for him than the jive because the rumba is so slow and kind of a hard dance to count. But he did very well and the judges agreed. “Not only was that sexy and brilliantly performed, your technique, your stature, your posture … was mind-blowing. Daniel, I’m so impressed with that dance,” said judge Carrie Ann Inaba. They earned three 8s and a 7 from Len for a 31 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong, Rumba

Jordin and Brandon danced a rumba to “Licence To Kill” by Gladys Knight. they do a nice job and it’s her strongest dance so far, but it feels like Jordan is getting a bit lost in the shuffle so far this season. She needs a stand-out dance one of these weeks before she goes home. “You’ve gotta work on your turns, you get a bit unstable on your turns … but overall, your best dance to date,” said Len. They earned three 7s and an 8 from Bruno for a 29 out of 40.

Sam Champion & Cheryl Burke, Samba

Sam and Cheryl danced a samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco and Sam tired his very best, but the samba is a very fast Latin dance nd he looked a little lost at times. The judges were very kind, with Len saying, “You came out with a terrific attitude. Plenty of attack, plenty of aggression, well done.” They earned three 6s and a 7 from Bruno for a 25 out of 40, which is a lower score from last week.

Selma Blair & Sasha Farber, Rumba

Selma and Sasha danced a rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton, but Sasha choreographed it with Selma dancing blindfolded, which is a weird thing to choose to do. That’s not what “For Your Eyes Only” means. It felt unnecessary and weird. But anyway, the judges praised her musicality and control. They received four 7s for a 28 out of 40.

The Dance Styles & Song List

Here are the couples and their dance styles and songs, listed in alphabetical order.

Fitness model and actor Joseph Baena and pro Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella Karagach) will perform an Argentine tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith

Movie star Selma Blair and pro Sasha Farber will perform a rumba to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton

Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a tango to “The Name’s Bond… James Bond” by David Arnold & Nicholas Dodd

“Good Morning America” contributor and WABC-TV New York’s weather anchor Sam Champion and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a rumba to “No Time To Die” by Billie Eilish

Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform an Argentine tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys

Country star Jessie James Decker and pro Alan Bersten will perform a rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey

TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell

Actor Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage

Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a rumba to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones

“Charlie’s Angels” star Cheryl Ladd and pro Louis van Amstel will perform a rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey

Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a rumba to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner

Platinum recording artist Jordin Sparks and pro Brandon Armstrong will perform a rumba to “Licence To Kill” by Gladys Knight

Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a cha cha to “Die Another Day” by Madonna

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.

