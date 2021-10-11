DWTS Season 30 Week 4 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

It is the first of two Disney nights in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom and one pair’s journey is about to come to an end on Monday, October 11 on ABC. The first night is Disney Heroes night and the second night, on Tuesday, October 12, is Disney Villains night.

Check out the song list here — the ones we are looking forward to the most are Mel C. and Gleb Savchenko dancing a jazz number to “Step In Time” from “Mary Poppins,” Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten dancing a paso doble to “Call Me Cruella” from “Cruella,” and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke dancing a Viennesse waltz to “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

JoJo Siwa & Jenna Johnson, Viennese Waltz

These two lovely ladies are dancing a Viennese waltz to “A Drem Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.” JoJo is going to be “the guy,” which is… that’s a choice. Honestly, like former pro dancer Anna Trebunskaya said about last week, I’d rather have them lean into celebrating that they are two women rather than making JoJo be “the guy” because she’s taller. Anyway, despite that, they look great together and this is very good. Very smooth, good rise and fall, good turns. Really solid dance. The judges are very complimentary, though Len Goodman wanted a little more content. They receive three 9s and an 8 from Len for a total of 35 out of 40.

Melanie C. & Gleb Savchenko, Jazz

Confession — I am beyond excited for this “Step In Time” number and they do not disappoint. There are kicks, lifts, even a one-handed cartwheel that they do while holding hands. This is delightful. It wasn’t perfect, but it was a lot of fun. They earn three 8s and a 7 from Carrie Ann Inaba for a 31 out of 40.

Matt James & Lindsay Arnold, Quickstep

This “Incredibles” routine is surprising — Matt is lighter on his feet than I was expecting here. He has shown a lot of growth as a dancer in four weeks. It could have been a little sharper and it was a little slow, it could have been a little more upbeat. But overall, solid. They receive two 6s (Carrie Ann and Len) and two 7s (Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli) for a 26 out of 40.

Jimmie Allen & Emma Slater, Paso Doble

“I’ll Make A Man Out of You” is a great song for a paso doble. Also, can I just say how dumb the Mickey Mouse Challenge is? It’s so weird and awkward, no thank you. But anyway, Jimmie is good on this, but Emma is definitely the star of this dance and I wish it was more evenly balanced. That’s an advantage the male celebs often have over the female celebs — they can get away with standing there or framing their partner and the female pro does flashy stuff and makes them look good. But this was very solid. They earn two 7s (Len and Bruno) and two 8s (Carrie Ann and Derek) for a 30 out of 40.

