DWTS Season 30 Week 6 Spoilers & Live Recap: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Going into the Halloween-themed episode for season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” it was a tight competition all around. The episode, themed Horror Night, aired on Monday, October 25, 2021.

The scores from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli were added to votes from the viewers of the show in order to determine which couples were in jeopardy of being sent home. Then, the judges made the final decision.

SPOILER WARNING: Spoilers for the Horror Night episode of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, which aired on Monday, October 25, 2021, follow.

The Miz & Witney Carson

We have chills from 📌head to toe after @mikethemiz’s 𝘸𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘥 #HorrorNight Paso Doble 😱 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/YCCBHKsmGS — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 26, 2021

The Miz and Witney performed the Paso Doble in honor of the movie Hellraiser. The couple danced to the song “Wicked Games” by Rain. Before the performance, The Miz shared that he loved watching the Paso Doble on “Dancing With the Stars,” so he was very excited.

Len Goodman said that he thought The Miz “Nailed It,” and that the dance was a good mix of aggression and expression, and he seemed to like it overall. The rest of the judges agreed.

They received a 9 from Carrie Ann Inaba, an 8 from Len Goodman, 9 from Derek Hough, and a 8 from Bruno Tonioli for a total of 34 out of 40.

Kenya Moore & Brandon Armstrong

Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong were up next with a tribute to the movie Arachnophobia. Before the performance, she shared that she’s scared of spiders and did not celebrate holidays growing up. They were assigned an Argentine Tango for the week.

The judges liked the dance a lot, though they mentioned a “few little wobbles” during the performance.

They received an 8 from Carrie Ann Inaba, an 8 from Len Goodman, 8 from Derek Hough, and a 8 from Bruno Tonioli for a total of 32 out of 40.

Who Was Eliminated on Horror Night?

