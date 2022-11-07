DWTS Season 31 Week 8 Double Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Here is your live recap of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 week eight, which has a ’90s Night theme and features guest performances by En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, Kid ‘n Play and Vanilla Ice, who is a “Dancing With the Stars” alum. The dance styles and songs are listed below and follow along as we recap the judges’ comments and scores, but be warned of spoilers. Also, this week is a double elimination, so two couples are headed home.

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater, Salsa

Trevor and Emma looked absolutely incredible dressed as Barbie and Ken as they danced to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. That aside, their salsa was pretty solid. Trevor may be in a little trouble, though, because he’s just not in the top half of the group that is left. “A few awkward moments there, but I can see your confidence and that’s what I love seeing,” said judge Derek Hough. They earned 8s from Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek and 9s from Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli for a 34 out of 40.

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko, Samba

Shangela and Gleb danced a samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls. Shangela was dressed as Scary Spice and four other female pros are the other Spice Girls, it was amazing. The dance was also great, Shangela really kept up with Gleb and the samba is so hard, a very quick Latin dance. “Listen, Scary Spice, there was nothing scary about that performance, well done!” said Hough. They earned 9s from the male judges and a 10 from Carrie Ann for a 37 out of 40.

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson, Salsa

Wayne and Witney danced a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men, which is such a great song and Wayne’s outfit was on point. The dance was also really good, so full of salsa content and difficult choreography. “When you get into the groove, you are unstoppable,” said Bruno. Derek also confirmed that it was a very difficult dance. They earned four 10s for a 40 out of 40.

Shangela & Gleb vs. Daniel & Britt

Cha Cha to “Ice Ice Baby” performed live by Vanilla Ice

Samba to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed live by En Vogue

Samba to “Shoop” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa

Salsa to “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed live by Kid ‘N Play

