DWTS Season 31 Week 8 Double Elimination Spoilers: Who Was Eliminated & Made It Through?

Here is your live recap of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 week eight, which has a ’90s Night theme and features guest performances by En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, Kid ‘n Play and Vanilla Ice, who is a “Dancing With the Stars” alum. The dance styles and songs are listed below and follow along as we recap the judges’ comments and scores, but be warned of spoilers. Also, this week is a double elimination, so two couples are headed home.
Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater, Salsa
Trevor and Emma looked absolutely incredible dressed as Barbie and Ken as they danced to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua. That aside, their salsa was pretty solid. Trevor may be in a little trouble, though, because he’s just not in the top half of the group that is left. “A few awkward moments there, but I can see your confidence and that’s what I love seeing,” said judge Derek Hough. They earned 8s from Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek and 9s from Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli for a 34 out of 40.
Shangela & Gleb Savchenko, Samba
Shangela and Gleb danced a samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by the Spice Girls. Shangela was dressed as Scary Spice and four other female pros are the other Spice Girls, it was amazing. The dance was also great, Shangela really kept up with Gleb and the samba is so hard, a very quick Latin dance. “Listen, Scary Spice, there was nothing scary about that performance, well done!” said Hough. They earned 9s from the male judges and a 10 from Carrie Ann for a 37 out of 40.
Wayne Brady & Witney Carson, Salsa
Wayne and Witney danced a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men, which is such a great song and Wayne’s outfit was on point. The dance was also really good, so full of salsa content and difficult choreography. “When you get into the groove, you are unstoppable,” said Bruno. Derek also confirmed that it was a very difficult dance. They earned four 10s for a 40 out of 40.
The Dance Styles & Songs
The couples and their dance styles plus the songs they are performing to are:
- Actor and singer Wayne Brady and pro Witney Carson will perform a salsa to “Motownphilly” by Boyz II Men
- TikTok star Charli D’Amelio and pro Mark Ballas will perform a tango to “Song 2” by Blur
- Heidi D’Amelio (“The D’Amelio Show”) and pro Artem Chigvintsev will perform a contemporary to “Ironic” by Alanis Morissette
- TV star Trevor Donovan and pro Emma Slater will perform a salsa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua
- Actor Daniel Durant (Oscar®-winning “CODA”) and pro Britt Stewart will perform a jazz to “Enjoy the Silence” by Depeche Mode
- Vinny Guadagnino (“Jersey Shore”) and pro Koko Iwasaki will perform a Tango to “What Is Love” by Haddaway
- Drag queen superstar Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko will perform a samba to “Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls
- Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”) and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a samba to “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin
The relay dances are as follows:
- Shangela & Gleb vs. Daniel & Britt
Cha Cha to “Ice Ice Baby” performed live by Vanilla Ice
- Vinny & Koko vs. Trevor & Emma
Samba to “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” performed live by En Vogue
- Heidi & Artem vs. Wayne & Witney
Samba to “Shoop” performed live by Salt-N-Pepa
- Charli & Mark vs. Gabby & Val
Salsa to “Ain’t Gonna Hurt Nobody” performed live by Kid ‘N Play
“Dancing With the Stars” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. Eastern and 5 p.m. Pacific time on Disney Plus.