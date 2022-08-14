DWTS Alum’s Brother Addresses Her Concerning Behavior

The brother of Wendy Williams is speaking out about her recent unusual behavior. Williams, who was a contestant on ”Dancing with the Stars” in 2011, has had a tumultuous past few years. After ending her 22-year marriage to ex-husband Kevin Hunter, her long-running talk show was canceled in 2022 amid rumors she was having serious health issues.

In a July 2022 interview with Hollywood Life, Williams revealed that she would never remarry. “There’s no money in getting married, so I will never get married again,” she told the outlet.

But just one month later, Hollywood Unlocked host Jason Lee revealed that Williams told him that she was recently remarried, to a NYPD police officer named Henry, in a secret ceremony.

Williams rep, William Selby, told Page Six that Williams’ remarriage claim was “inaccurate.” “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation,” he explained.

Wendy Williams’ Brother Said the Situation is ‘Really Sad’

Williams hasn’t done a ton of interviews since disappearing from her talk show, but in a June 2022 video chat with TMZ Live, she lifted her feet in front of the camera to reveal that she was suffering from severely swollen feet due to lymphedema.

In an August 2022 interview with Page Six, Williams’ brother, Tommy, said his sister’s current situation is “really sad,” and that when he talked to her she did not mention that she had a new husband.

“I’ve been with Wendy since the very beginning and she’s never talked like this, but I don’t think it’s her fault. It’s a precarious situation,” he told the outlet. “She wasn’t getting married last week. I think it’s kind of crazy, and very unnerving.”

Williams’ brother also questioned why she is doing any interviews right now given her recent struggles. “If she was around the right people, they wouldn’t have her in front of the cameras. She’s in the wrong hands,” he said. “I want her back in Florida because this is where the love is. She needs to be around the people who genuinely love her,” he added.

Wendy Williams’ Brother Said She is ‘Struggling’

In July 2022, The Jasmine Brand reported that Williams’ brother Tommy posted his thoughts about her situation in a YouTube video. In the clip, he said his sister was “struggling” with her health issues.

“I’m very supportive of Wendy so I tried to keep things under wraps in terms of her health,” he said at the time. “She is fighting, she is struggling. She is working her way back to being Wendy. No, she is not the Wendy we all knew and it’s very sad, very heart-wrenching, very disappointing, and it’s very frustrating.”

In addition to her health, Tommy Williams said his sister is surrounded by people outside of their family who do not have her best interests at heart. He said his sister “needs to be away from people that are going to do her wrong.”

“That’s the situation,” he said. “The fact that family is all down here in South Florida and Wendy is up in New York by herself.”

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS