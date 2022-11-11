SEE IT: First Photos of DWTS Alum Post-Treatment Released

The first photos of former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Wendy Williams after she sought treatment for her overall health and wellness have been released.

Williams’ publicist Shawn Zanotti previously told Heavy that Williams had entered a “wellness facility.”

“She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career,” a press release sent to Heavy in September 2022 read.

Williams is now back home and is said to be doing well. “We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August,” Zanotti told Heavy in a statement in October 2022.

On November 5, 2022, Zanotti provided Heavy with two new photos of Williams post-treatment. The pictures were also shared on social media.

Williams Was in New York City With Her Team

As many people know, Williams has struggled with addiction over the years.

“Well, for some time now and even today and beyond I have been living in a sober house. … And you know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped,” Williams said on an episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” in March 2019, according to the Daily Mail.

A photo of Williams was shared on The Wendy Experience Instagram feed on November 3, 2022. According to her publicist, the photo was taken on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in New York City.

“About last NIGHT… Team WENDY” the caption read.

Many fans wondered if the photo of Williams was recent or if it was an older photo of her, and Heavy can exclusively confirm that the pictures shared on Williams’ Instagram account were taken after her return home from the wellness facility where she stayed for about a month.

Zanotti told Heavy that she was in New York City with Williams and “the team.” Williams is working toward releasing a new podcast, but Zanotti explained that there aren’t any new updates to share. Williams has yet to reveal when the first episode of the podcast will be released.

Fans Think Williams Looks Great in the New Photos

Fans reacted to the photo in the comments section of the post and many felt that Williams looked really good — and very healthy.

“Praying this is a recent picture. She looks good here,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing Wendy! We are waiting for your return! Let’s go! How you doing,” someone else added.

“You look so pretty, Wendy! You’ve just put the biggest smile on my face. We love and miss you so much! Please be safe,” a third comment read.

“You look good girl!!!! When you making your comeback?! We all love you and patiently waiting,” a fourth supportive fan asked.

Although Williams hasn’t announced any official plans for her next move in the entertainment business outside of her podcast, her publicist said that she is “excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.”

Fans are hoping that Williams is feeling 100% before she jumps back into any big projects, as evidenced by the numerous comments on Instagram.

