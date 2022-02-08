‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Gets New ‘Permanent’ Host

Sherri Shepherd is expected to be announced as the “permanent guest host” for “The Wendy Williams Show” starting in September, TMZ reported. Their sources claim a deal is almost finalized.

“The View” alum has been one of the many stars stepping in for the talk show’s namesake throughout the season amid Williams’ prolonged health battle. The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has the opportunity to return to her iconic purple chair if her condition improves, but should that not be the case, the series is expected to be renamed “as early as September,” TMZ added.

Williams last hosted in July 2021, signing off of season 12.

Shepherd has been a popular guest host. “The Wendy Williams Show” hit a season-high in ratings with the 54-year-old at the helm, reported The Wrap in November 2021.

The “Sex Lives of College Girls” actress is once again appearing on “The Wendy Williams Show” in February 2022. The series announced its hosting line-up for the month on Instagram, which also includes Michael Rapaport, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Bevy Smith and Terrence J.

Other stars who have stepped into the role include Whitney Cummings, Bevy Smith, Michael Yo, Elizabeth Wagmeister, Devyn Simone, Kym Whitley, Bill Bellamy, Leah Remini and Finesse Mitchell.

Williams Tested Positive for COVID-19 in September 2021

In September 2021, the series announced it was delaying the premiere of season 13 after Williams tested positive for COVID-19. The premiere was further delayed until October 18, 2021, returning with guest hosts in her place.

“The Wendy Williams Show will start airing originals on Monday, October 18, with an exciting lineup of guest hosts and panels to be announced shortly,” according to a statement on the show’s Instagram. “Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

It continued, “Wendy is a valued and stalwart member of the Debmar-Mercury family and has been so for 12 years. We want her health to be her top priority. As soon as she’s ready, she will be back in her treasured purple chair. We very much appreciate the respect for Wendy’s privacy, as well as all the good wishes from her fans, station partners and advertisers.”

Williams Provided an Update in November 2021

Williams provided an update on her condition in November 2021, sharing a statement to the show’s Instagram.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. I’m making progress but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected,” the 57-year-old wrote. “I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

She continued, “I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back. Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

