DWTS Alum Not in Touch With Family as She Battles Health Issues

The family of a former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is speaking out about their ongoing lack of contact with their loved one. Season 12 contestant Wendy Williams has a legal guardian managing her affairs as she navigates serious health issues, and her family says they’ve been denied access to her.

Shortly before the Lifetime documentary “Where Is Wendy Williams?” premiered in March, new information about Williams’ health condition emerged.

PR Newswire shared a statement from Williams’ team on February 22. “After undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.”

The statement also indicated the conditions had “already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.” Williams had previously been diagnosed with Graves’ disease and lymphedema as well.

Williams’ family shared the latest updates regarding the situation with People on July 18.

Wendy Williams’ Family Still Has no Contact With Her

Williams turned 60 years old on July 18, but her family told People they did not expect to be able to celebrate with her. They are, however, “rooting” for her.

A source told the media outlet, “Wendy Williams’ family is unable to speak on her current condition and location due to ongoing litigation and the fact that they have largely been denied contact.”

The source also relayed, “But they are rooting and praying for Wendy and want to express their well wishes as she celebrates her 60th birthday.”

The family insider added, “She was, is and always will be an icon.”

As People noted, a court-ordered guardianship began in April 2022. Sabrina Morrissey has been in charge of Williams’ finances and care since then.

With Morrissey in place, the family alleges they do not have access to Williams.

In February, Williams’ sister, Wanda Finnie, pondered, “How did she go from this aunt or sister that we love and is healthy one minute to this person who’s in and out of the hospital?”

Finnie also noted that the family had not been given information on Williams’ health and multiple diagnoses in quite some time. In the fall of 2021, Williams was living with family near family in Florida.

“When she was in Florida, there were a number of people involved. Even beyond family, there were doctors involved, people in Wendy’s professional world that were involved,” Finnie explained.

She continued, “She had a health team in place, nurses in place and she had family in place. She was getting healthier.”

Williams’ Best Friend Hasn’t Heard From Her Either

Regina Shell, Williams’ good friend, talked about the situation with News Nation on July 19. Shell indicated she hadn’t been in touch with Williams in a year.

Shell shared with News Nation she wants “proof of life.” She added, “This has been one year that we have not seen her face, heard her, and she’s a very vocal woman.”

She continued, “I don’t know what to do… I would like to know that she’s alive and OK.” Shell feels confident, “If in fact she were able to celebrate, she would have. And certainly with me.”

Fans seem to echo the concerns of Williams’ loved ones.

“Something needs to be done about #WendyWilliams situation. She needs to be surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones,” tweeted one person in response to Shell’s interview with News Nation.

“Whoa. Absolutely – if her best friend questions Ms. Williams life status – that’s a serious warning bell,” commented someone else on Facebook.