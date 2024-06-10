DWTS Alum’s Home Sold at a Loss Amid Significant Health Issues

The former home of a “Dancing with the Stars” alum has been sold by her legal guardian. Season 12 DWTS contestant Wendy Williams owned a luxurious penthouse in New York. Now, what had seemed like her dream home belongs to someone else.

Not only was Williams’ dream home sold, but it was also sold for less than she purchased it for several years ago.

Here’s what you need to know:

Wendy Williams’ Penthouse Sale Closed in May

On May 13, the New York Post shared that Williams’ penthouse in New York City, New York, has officially been sold. The sale was completed on May 10.

The media outlet noted that Williams purchased the property in July 2021. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum paid about $4.5 million for the penthouse when she initially acquired it. Williams’ legal guardian sold the property for $3.75 million, at a significant loss.

A source told the New York Post, “Wendy’s dream has always been to live in Manhattan in a dream apartment but never got a chance to do so. It is a very unfortunate situation.”

The property was located in the Financial District of New York City and had 2,400 square feet of living space. The penthouse terrace overlooked the Hudson River and the building included a fitness center, lap pool, steam room, Jacuzzi, and sauna.

The penthouse the “Dancing with the Stars” alum owned had three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Page Six noted it had floor-to-ceiling windows and Williams broadcast her daytime show from the penthouse during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

People indicated the penthouse was built in 2016.

Fans Are Sad for the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum

Williams currently lives in a care facility, diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia. Page Six noted a court-appointed legal guardian has managed Williams’ financial affairs since February 2022.

Fans of Williams took to Instagram to share their sadness for the talk show host amid the news of the penthouse sale.

“Ugh, this breaks my heart,” read one comment on the New York Post’s Instagram post.

“Not fair, she should be able to keep her dream home and have a nurse come care for her,” added another supporter.

“I can’t believe what they did to Wendy,” someone else wrote.

“Wendy deserves much better,” read a note on a Page Six Instagram post about the penthouse sale.

“Do not trust her guardians. This is really sad,” wrote a different Instagram user.

In March 2023, Williams’ representative revealed the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant and daytime talk show host was selling many of her belongings from the penthouse.

Her rep, however, insisted selling the items was simply a process of “spring cleaning [as] … people do this time of year.” Around the same time, however, the government placed a tax lien on the property.

In March 2023, TMZ reviewed legal documents that revealed Williams owed nearly $570,000 in unpaid taxes. The unpaid taxes were from the years 2019 and 2021.

Among the items offered for sale was a purple chair. The chair was one that fans saw Williams use during her “Hot Topics” segments on her talk show.