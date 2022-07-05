Fans Outraged Following ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Snub

Some fans of talk-show host and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wendy Williams are upset after her talk show was removed from YouTube and her website was apparently deleted.

Followers took to Twitter over the weekend after noticing that the “Wendy Williams Show” Twitter account, which used to reside at @WendyShow, has been deleted and pulls in a “Sorry, this page isn’t available” error message.

The YouTube account is also missing from the site, and the website “wendyshow.com” appears to be listed as a claimed domain but no longer holds content regarding the show.

Fans Are Upset the Show Was Deleted

Nah they really doing Wendy Williams so dirty — nikki. (@nikeita_) July 5, 2022

Some fans are upset with the show’s deletion.

“What is @POTUS plan to restore the Wendy Williams YouTube channel,” one tweet reads.

Another person tweeted, “Does Wendy Williams even own her own name? Serious question.”

“I don’t like what they’re doing to Wendy Williams,” another person wrote, alongside a heartbreak emoji.

Some said the show being deleted was a tragedy.

“the wendy Williams youtube channel being deleted feels like a greater loss than burning of the library of Alexandria,” a tweet reads.

One person wrote, “What’s happening to Wendy Williams is absolutely terrifying,” while another accused YouTube of wrongdoing, writing, “@YouTube y’all dead a** wrong for deleting Wendy Williams.”

Others just wanted answers.

“I need to know why the Wendy Williams YouTube page isn’t available…” one person wrote.

Another retweeted a tweet about the show’s cancellation, writing, “There’s a nation in mourning. #WendyWilliams.”

One person thought that deleting the show “should be illegal.”

“NO WAY THEY DELETED THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND ALL VIDEOS WTF NO SO MUCH HISTORY NOW GONE,” their tweet reads, followed by, “not them erasing literal history that should be illegal.”

At the time of writing, it’s unclear if the videos can or will be restored or if the show’s Twitter account will ever return.

Williams’ Show Was Canceled

CNN reported on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, that “Dancing With the Stars” alum Wendy Williams was leaving her show, and now, a final date for the show has been announced.

The final episode of the show aired on Friday, June 17.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th, with a video tribute to the iconic host,” a spokesperson told Variety in a statement. “The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication.”

Sherri Shepherd, who hosted the finale of “The Wendy Williams Show,” will be taking over the timeslot in the fall with her own talk show, which will be nationally syndicated and is to be titled “Sherri.”

Shepherd has experience in the talk-show realm. She was a host on “The View” for seven years between 2007 and 2014.

Some fans think that the finale of the show not including Williams is “disrespectful,” taking to the comments on her most recent Instagram post to ask her about it.

“We want WENDY for the wendy finale smh,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “How are they having a Finale without the person the Finale is for? This is ridiculous and disrespectful to the fans.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

