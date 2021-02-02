Rapper’s Wife Calls Wendy Williams ‘Miserable’ & a ‘Circus Freak’

Wendy Williams recently came forward and said she had an one-night stand with rapper Method Man during the 1990s. Now, his wife Tamika Smith has released a statement regarding her recent claims. In her lengthy statement via her Instagram story, she expressed being frustrated with Williams’ “lies” and “verbal attacks” against Method Man.

“For years, I kept my silence while Wendy Williams launched constant verbal attacks against my husband, myself, and our family,” she wrote. “In the past, I ignored her lies, innuendos and blatant attempts to provoke us. But Wendy has proven again and again that she is incapable of any decency. Her obsession with our lives has reached a new low. And I’m tired of taking the high road.”

Wendy Williams claimed that she had an one-night stand during a chat with her in-house DJ, DJ Suss One, for his YouTube show.

“I smoked a blunt … with Method Man while I gave him a bath and it was a one-night stand,” Williams said. “He’ll deny it, maybe not. It wasn’t in the movie because [he] is still very angry at me … for being me—for telling the truth. It was one night. We were in the club—a fight broke out and gunshots broke out. The fight was ridiculous. The whole Wu-Tang was there but it was only Meth up in the rafters. And see, that’s where I go to observe everything because I was by myself.”

Almost two decades ago, Williams exposed Smith’s cancer diagnosis on her radio show. This was something that Smith had not shared with her family. Smith also addressed this in her statement, something she remained quiet about for years.

In an obvious attempt to increase ratings for her sad biopic, her struggling TV show, and her burnt out career, Wendy has once again targeted my husband. It’s a pattern that she has repeated for years. When I was diagnosed with cancer years ago, Wendy shared my personal medical information with her listeners live on the air during her radio broadcast. She didn’t care that she was violating my right to privacy, or that I hadn’t shared the news of my diagnosis with my family and friends yet. She never apologized, never expressed any regret whatsoever. Despite my anger, I chose not to respond publicly to her unhealthy fixation with my husband and our marriage. It was clear that she was sick and that she was struggling with a lot of issues including self-hate and low self-esteem.

Tamika Smith Called Wendy Williams a “Circus Freak”

In her statement, Smith also threw jabs at the daytime television show host. She accused her of having a failing career and using the claims that she slept with Method Man as an attempt to get more attention. She also called her miserable and a “circus freak.”

Over the years, those issues have made her increasingly ugly, both inside and out. And no amount of plastic surgery can fix the ugliness inside of her. Instead of using her platform to uplift women, she has spent her career attacking marriages while her own fell apart. She criticized celebrities battling addictions despite her own struggles with substance abuse. There’s no limit to how low she will go in the name of making headlines. Her career is on life support, her husband abandoned her, and the ratings for all of her projects are down. She’s desperate for attention, and is trying to use my husband’s popularity as a way to get her name trending. How sad that a woman who was once revered in the entertainment industry has reduced herself to a tabloid sidenote and circus freak!

Smith added that she and Method Man’s marriage is still in tact after being married for over two decades.

For the record, my marriage is solid, my husband continues to enjoy a successful career, and Wendy will forever be one of the most miserable b****** on the planet.”

Method Man Blasted Wendy Williams For Revealing Wife’s Cancer Diagnosis

Method Man Dissin The $HIT Out Of Wendy Williams in an interview. Wendy was talkin shit about Meth's wife having cancer on the air and Meth fires back.

Method Man slammed Wendy Williams during a 2006 interview for revealing to the world that his wife was sick during her radio show on WBLS 107.5.

“I’d like to thank Wendy Williams for bringing that to the masses ‘cause she didn’t have to go on the radio and say that s***,” he said. “I like to keep stuff like that private but yeah, [my wife] was sick. … that ain’t nobody fuckin business. … that’s her business, she didn’t want anybody to know about it. I respected her wishes right there.” “Wendy Williams did it. You can attack me any way you want to. I’m in the entertainment business but you don’t attack my family. My wife didn’t have anything to with that. You did not have to do that. Her family members didn’t even know she was sick.”

Williams never addressed these comments on the air.

