Allison Holker’s Daughter Posts Heartbreaking TikTok

Weslie Fowler, the daughter of “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker, has spoken out for the first time since the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Holker welcomed Fowler with an ex and tWitch had adopted her and considered her his own.

On February 20, 2023, Fowler uploaded her first social media post since tWitch’s sudden death in December 2022. The teen filmed herself posing in a mirror while in a black tank top and several pieces of jewelry and posted the video on TikTok.

“I miss u,” she captioned the post. Fowler, 14, was adopted by tWitch sometime after he married Holker. He and Holker also have two other children, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Here’s what you need to know:

Weslie Fowler Chose the Song ‘Surf’ by Mac Miller to Accompany Her Video

As part of her video, Fowler chose to use the song “Surf” by Mac Miller.

“I know we try. And the days, they go by. Until we get old. There’s water in the flowers, let’s grow. People, they lie. But hey, so do I. Until it gets old. There’s water in the flowers, let’s grow,” the lyrics read.

It’s unknown if the song has any significance when it comes to Fowler’s relationship with her dad, but family, friends, and fans were quick to rally around Fowler, showing her love and support in the comments section of the post.

“I love you babygirl. Always and forever,” Holker commented on the post.

“Beautiful girl sending you so much love,” wrote “Dance Moms” star Maddie Ziegler.

According to TMZ, tWitch was found dead by apparent suicide in a motel not too far from his home in California, on December 13, 2022. Holker, who has previously appeared on DWTS, confirmed the news in a statement given to People magazine.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said at the time.

Weslie Fowler Attended the Celebration of Life Held for tWitch in Early February

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, family and friends of tWitch gathered together for a celebration of life that was held in Los Angeles. Aside from Holker and her kids, other attendees included Derek Hough and Wayne Brady, according to People magazine.

Fowler was by her mother’s side as they paid their respects and did their best to keep the light in the room alive.

“He chose love, grace and kindness. And he deserves to be celebrated,” Holker said.

After the new year, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Holker was really focusing on her kids during the challenging time.

“Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch’s passing. Her family, his family, and her DWTS family, have been there for her in any way they can be. Everyone has really come together to congregate around her and her kids, especially during the holiday season,” the source said.

