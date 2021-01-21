Which Pros Do Fans Want to See on Season 30 of DWTS?

Each season on Dancing With the Stars sees a different group of pros and celebrities battling it out for the Mirrorball Trophy, and fans have certain pros they want to see next season in the ballroom.

For season 29, the professional dancers were Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, Peta Murgatroyd, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Cheryl Burke, Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson and Artem Chigvintsev.

Fans were missing a few notable dancers, though, and fans took to social media to talk about who they want to see on Season 30 of the show.

Who Do Fans Want to See on DWTS in 2021?

Plenty of fans of DWTS took to social media to talk about who they wanted to see on the next season of the show.

Some people want to see Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold back in the ballroom after they both were on their maternity leave.

“I am super going to miss Witney and Lindsay being on Dancing With the Stars and I am not going to watch it or depending on who the celebrities are,” one person tweeted.

Other fans hope that six-time Mirrorball champion Derek Hough will return to the ballroom to dance in season 30.

“Missed watching you @derekhough on Dancing With the Stars,” one person tweeted. “My all time favorite ever with lots of talent especially your facial expression when performing.”

Other fans have expressed that they want to see Maksim Chermkovskiy next season on the show after he’s been gone for some time. One other dancer that has been rumored to possibly return is Hayley Erbert, who is the girlfriend of Derek Hough and a talented professional dancer.

Which Celebrities Do Fans Want to See?

Fans always have an idea of who they would like to see on Dancing With the Stars, and this year is no different. Plenty of fans have tweeted to say they would like to see English singer-songwriter Harry Styles.

“I want to see Harry Styles on Dancing With the Stars,” one fan wrote. “Could u imagine?… Seeing him dance every week in sparkly outfits snisjsjsjsjusjejs IM SCREAMING”

One fan hopes to see comedian and actor Jack Black put on some ballroom shoes, writing “i think [Jack Black] should be on next season of Dancing With the Stars.”

Another fan on Twitter hopes to see Kellyanne Conway’s daughter, Claudia Conway on the show, tweeting, “i want to see claudia conway on Dancing With the Stars i think she would body that.”

It’s unlikely that Conway will make her way onto the show anytime soon, however, as she recently auditioned for American Idol. She has, however, made her mark on TikTok and other social media platforms in the past year, so it’s not impossible that we may see her on the show at some point in the future.

Judges Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba will likely be returning to the show. Fans would like to also see Derek Hough return in some capacity.

Tyra Banks will also likely be returning to DWTS to host the show. The new season has no premiere date.

