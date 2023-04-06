DWTS Pros’ Pregnancy Boom Sees 5 New Babies in 2023

There’s a ballroom baby boom happening in 2023. Four new babies will be welcomed into the “Dancing With the Stars” family, joining Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s son, Rome, who was born in January 2023.

Over the past few months, quite a few pros have announced that they are expecting babies, and all of them are due within one month of each other.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Welcomed Baby Rome in January 2023

The first DWTS baby to join the troupe is Rome, who was born on January 10, 2023. “Our world is forever changed,” Johnson captioned an Instagram photo announcing the birth of her first child.

When the newborn was a month old, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy revealed his name; Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

“Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!” Johnson captioned a photo on February 7, 2023.

Johnson has shared a bit about her pregnancy journey, letting fans know that she tried to get pregnant for two years before it happened.

“We had actually stopped trying to conceive for about 6 months to mentally/emotionally give ourselves a break… so the shock, disbelief, and sheer joy in this moment is a memory I will never forget,” she previously captioned a video of herself seeing the results of her pregnancy test for the first time.

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy have been sharing updates on their son on their respective social media accounts.

2. Daniella Karagach & Pasha Pashkov Will Become First Time Parents in May 2023

Daniella Karagach was pregnant while competing on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” but she and husband Pasha Pashkov chose to keep the news a secret for a few months. They announced the pregnancy on November 23, 2022.

“We love you more than words could ever express,” the couple captioned a joint Instagram post.

A month later, they threw a combination birthday/gender reveal party, and let everyone know that they were expecting a baby girl in May 2023.

“Pasha and I are OVER THE MOON to finally share these beautiful news with you!!!! This is a birthday I’ll never forget,” she captioned an Instagram post that included some fun moments from the special day.

Karagach told People magazine that she found out that she was pregnant on the same day as the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 premiere.

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” she told the outlet. “I can’t wait to bring in a baby to the Dancing with the Stars family. They’re all so loving and supportive, so to share that news with them was so, so special,” she added.

3. Lindsay Arnold Will Welcome a Second Baby Girl in May 2023

Lindsay Arnold made the decision to sit out season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” in order to stay in Utah where she lives with her husband, Sam Cusick. About a month after announcing her decision on Instagram, Arnold found out that she was pregnant.

“We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister,” Arnold captioned an Instagram post in October 2022. A few weeks later, Arnold shared that she was having another girl.

Arnold previously told Us Weekly that she had a “tough” time trying to conceive. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It’s just something that really just takes over your life. And anybody who’s tried to conceive for a long period of time, you understand, like, it’s really, really tough,” she told the outlet.

Things have been going well for Arnold this pregnancy, and she’s feeling great as she makes it through her third trimester. On her Instagram Stories, she has shared that she’s definitely more tired this time around, but she’s very excited to meet her little girl in May 2023.

4. Witney Carson Is Expecting a Baby Boy in May 2023

Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister will be giving their son Leo a little brother in May 2023. The DWTS pro shared her pregnancy news on a live episode of season 31.

“I’m so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2. I’m so blessed and this just felt like a really, really good time to share it,” she said on the November 4, 2022, episode of the show, according to Us Weekly.

Carson danced throughout much of her first trimester of pregnancy, taking her season 31 partner Wayne Brady to the semi-finals.

Carson has since revealed that she and McAllister will be having another boy.

5. Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Baby is Due in June 2023

Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy are set to welcome their second chhild in June 2023 after years of trying to get pregnant.

The news came as a bit of a surprise to both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, who had recently opened up about their fertility journey and were just about to start a second round of IVF.

“It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2,” Murgatroyd captioned a photo of her baby bump on January 13, 2023.

She later told People magazine that she got pregnant the old fashioned way.

“All natural, it happened. I didn’t even know I was pregnant for so long until I was really feeling sick. I danced through Dancing with the Stars with it. I started feeling weird, started feeling a little bit sick and a little bloated and I didn’t want to test for weeks,” she said.

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have not shared the sex of their baby. They are parents to 6-year-old son Shai.

