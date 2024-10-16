DWTS Week 5 Elimination: Which Couple Went Home?

Week 5 of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 contained breathtaking performances and emotional moments. Despite great scores and dances, one couple was eliminated at the show’s end.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s “Dancing with the Stars” journey is over. They did not receive the lowest scores of the night from the judges, but when combined with viewer votes, the pair was told their dance partnership had crossed the finish line.

Gleb Savchenko & Brooks Nader Were Eliminated

As ABC indicated, the October 15 episode was “Dedication Night.” The nine pairs remaining in the competition for season 33 danced “to honor influential figures/institutions in their lives through heartfelt performances.”

Former pro Mark Ballas was a guest judge during week 5 of “Dancing with the Stars,” marking his first time sitting at the judges’ table.

In addition, judge Derek Hough and his wife, Hayley Erbert, took to the dance floor to share a beautiful performance.

After the nine couples danced, everyone braced themselves for an elimination. After combining the judges’ scores and viewer votes, Savchenko and Nader learned their fate.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans had plenty to say about the pair’s performance and subsequent elimination.

“If Len was still here he would have passed out at that disgrace of a dance,” one show fan shared on Instagram.

“The fact that she was scored the same as Chandler was actually insane behavior from the judges,” suggested another viewer.

Someone else wrote, “I think we’ve all had enough of them, I feel like she’s doing this more for the romance attention, it’s time for her to go!”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans shared their takes on the pair’s performance and elimination on X, formerly Twitter, too.

“A dance for your three younger sisters and you decided to have them out there in daisy dukes shaking their [expletive] on tv this is wild,” one tweet read.

“I know they did not just follow up the most emotional dance of all time with brooks grinding on gleb and her sisters shaking their butts,” tweeted someone else.

The DWTS Leaderboard Had a Tie for 1st Place

After everybody performed and ahead of the week 5 elimination, the “Dancing with the Stars” leaderboard looked as follows:

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson’s performance garnered 36 out of 40 points from the judges.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson received 36 points out of 40

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold scored 33 out of 40 points.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong received 32 out of 40 points.

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy received 32 out of 40 points.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko’s total was 32 out of 40.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten earned 32 out of 40 points as well.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber also garnered a total of 32 points out of 40.

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach earned 29 points out of a possible 40.

Although Howard and Karagach scored three points lower than Nader and Savchenko, the viewers’ votes prevented them from being eliminated.

“Dancing with the Stars” viewers loved Hough and Erbert’s performance, and Amendola’s emotional tribute to his father touched people’s hearts, too. The fact that Maher’s teammates were in the studio cheering her on tugged on heartstrings, too.