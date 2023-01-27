Why Cheryl Burke Did Not Get Hired as DWTS Judge: Report

“Dancing With the Stars” alum Cheryl Burke was a professional dancer on the show for over a decade, but when she asked to get a seat at the judge’s table, she said she was denied. Now, the U.S. Sun reports that the denial could be due to Burke’s attitude.

According to the outlet, a source claimed Burke’s “lack of filter” may have lost her the role.

“It is no secret that there is an impasse between her and the executives over her future,” the insider told the outlet. They also said that her “openness may be a reason behind the non-promotion.”

The source added, “Cheryl is passionate and leads from the heart, but sometimes her straight-talking has raised eyebrows. She has been vocal about her experiences and interactions with producers on the show.”

Len Goodman Announced His Retirement & No Replacement Has Been Announced

Len Goodman, who was an original judge on “Dancing With the Stars,” announced his retirement during the fall 2022 season of the show.

“Whilst we’re all getting excited and looking forward so much to the finale next week, it will also be with a touch of sadness as this will be my last season judging on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” the judge shared. “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show, but I decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

There may be a replacement named for Goodman at a later date, but it’s also possible the show goes back down to just three judges and keeps Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough at the judging table.

Burke Says She Was Shut Down For the Role

Burke has been open about wanting a new role on “Dancing With the Stars,” but she was passed over for the role, she revealed during the January 4, 2023 episode of her former partner Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho.”

Burke told Jericho that the show was “well aware” that she wanted to “evolve” within the confines of the show. She was done with being a professional dancer, but she was willing to continue with the show in another capacity.

“However, they don’t see a place for me,” Burke shared. “Whether that’s at the judge’s table or as a possible co-host, and that’s okay. I’m grateful, thank you for this experience, but I’m going to move forward.”

When Goodman announced he was retiring, Burke thought she might be able to become a judge now that she was done dancing on the show.

“I can no longer continue doing this,” Burke added.

There were other reasons for her retiring, including the fact that she’s 38 years old.

“I am also in a period of my life where I am newly divorced and I am working on me, and I want to learn and evolve in general. … I want to learn again,” she said when asked why she ultimately decided to retire from the ballroom dance competition.

The professional dancer added, “I take a step back, and I’m like, I need to grow, whether that is in the family that is not up to me when it comes to ‘Dancing With The Stars.'”

Burke previously shared that she also wants to focus on mental health advocacy.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.