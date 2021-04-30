Lindsay Arnold Reveals Why She Wants to Return to DWTS After Becoming a Mother

Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold, of “Dancing With the Stars,” gave birth to her daughter, Sage Jill, in November 2020. She took off season 29 of ABC’s show because she was pregnant, but she later revealed she hopes to return for season 30 in the ballroom.

If Arnold were to return to the ballroom, it would be less than one year after she gave birth to her first daughter via a cesarian section alongside her husband Sam Cusick.

The dancer and social media star recently launched a new line of dresses with Ivy City Co. in a Mother’s Day collection, which allows mothers to match with their daughters.

“It has literally been a lifetime dream of mine to have a daughter and match in cute outfits with her,” she told E! Online. “That was the sole reason that I wanted to create this collection because as soon as I knew we were having a girl, I’m like, I absolutely need to create a dress collection so I can match my beautiful daughter!”

Arnold Says Dance Is Still Her Passion

When it comes to returning to work, Arnold has a couple of reasons that she’d like to get back into the ballroom.

“If I’m passionate about something, then it’s important for me to do that not just for myself, but for Sage as well because I want her to grow up and be able to look back and say, ‘Wow, my mom did that while she was raising me and she did that while she was pregnant with me,'” she told E! Online.

She added, “I can explain to her that I have this passion and I have things that I love to do, that I worked hard and I made time for them. That’s kind of how I’m going about my life now.”

Arnold also gave advice to mothers who are considering whether or not to go back to work.

“I think there’s no right or wrong decision when it comes to being a mom and choosing to go back to work or choosing not to go back to work,” she said. “Listen to you. Listen to your children and do what feels right for you. Don’t make decisions based off of what you think you’re supposed to do. Do them because you know that’s how you feel and what you want.”

Which DWTS Pros Will Be Returning in Season 30?

Though the lineup will likely not be set in stone until much closer to the season’s air date, we have some clues about which pros would happily accept a spot on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Arnold definitely wants to be back. Coupled with what she told E! Online, she said in an interview with Hollywood Life that she definitely wants to return.

“I want to be a part of this show for as long as they’ll have me,” she told the outlet. “It’s such an important part of my life, and I love it so much so that is 100 percent the plan. I obviously am going to be very understanding of my body and my baby, and whatever is best for my baby I am going to do, but I have every intention of coming back next season and I really look forward to it.”

Witney Carson has also expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

