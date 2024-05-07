DWTS Alum’s Girlfriend Announces Shocking Separation After 20 Years

Season 14 “Dancing With the Stars” semifinalist William Levy has separated from his longtime girlfriend, Elizabeth Gutiérrez. The two had been dating for 20 years, but rumors about their relationship had been circulating for years, especially recently.

In an interview with Hola!, Gutiérrez confirmed her split from the Telenovela star.

“I always bet on my relationship. I loved William, I think it’s no secret that he was the love of my life as I always bet and wanted to show us as we were,” Gutiérrez told the outlet.

“Currently, we are not together. On my part, it was never for lack of love. I think I’m not the same girl I was 20 years ago when he met me. What we want at this moment is different. I will always love him, I will always wish him the best, and as I have always said, being with me or not, I want to see him happy,” she added.

Levy and Gutiérrez had been together since 2003. They have two children, Christopher, 18, and Kailey, 14.

Police Were at Elizabeth Gutiérrez & William Levy’s Home in March

Things between Gutiérrez and Levy seem to be challenging over the past few months. According to the Miami Herald, police were called to their home in March.

The report claims that the former couple’s teenage daughter saw a woman in her parents’ bedroom.

“It’s my house, I was alone. Kailey knocks on the door, I don’t know what’s happening. I don’t push her, I put my hand there [to prevent it from opening] … You can’t come in here, this is my room, my privacy,” Levy told People en Espanol after the incident.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, Levy posted a statement announcing his split from Gutiérrez, but later deleted it, according to Us Weekly.

“Lately and for obvious reasons we’ve been the target of discussions, insinuations and suppositions. My kids have even been attacked and questioned. William and I have raised our kids with love and respect, teaching them the best we could as parents. I’ll always be grateful to him for supporting me and continuing to do so, that way I was able to stay home and be with my kids. There is no one at fault in this situation. I am not happy nor am I grateful for the attacks that are being made to his person,” Gutiérrez wrote on Instagram following Levy’s statement.

About a year, later, Levy suggested he was single in another Instagram post.

“I am alone. Believe me, I have more than one reason to be,” he wrote, per Hola!

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Cheryl Burke Said She ‘Felt’ for Elizabeth Gutiérrez

On the May 3 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, former pro Cheryl Burke, who was partnered with Levy on the show, talked a bit about the split.

She recalled women going crazy over Levy when he was on the show and said that Gutiérrez would travel to see her boyfriend whenever she could.

“I always felt for her because I was like, when she wasn’t in town, let’s say, and it’s like, I can’t even imagine, like there’s only so many years you can turn a blind eye to something that is obvious, right? Like whether the, I mean, I’m sure she trusted him. I’m not saying that there was any infidelity, not, I’m not saying that, but I’m just saying he is a God in the telenovela world,” she said.

