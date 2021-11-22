Who Will Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30? Breakdown & Predictions

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” comes to an end tonight, Monday, November 22, 2021. That means that at the end of the night, a new Mirror Ball champion will be crowned.

Finalists JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke, and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten will each perform multiple dances during the finale in hopes of scoring high with the judges and the viewers.

With such tight competition up until this point, it’s hard to make a definitive choice about who will win the whole thing. There are a few factors to consider when it comes to making that prediction.

First, the judges will obviously have a say in who wins tonight through their scores. Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will be scoring each dance from the remaining couples. Unfortunately, Derek Hough will not be in the ballroom once again.

Then, the audience votes will be combined with those scores to determine who comes out on top.

Most Likely Winner of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30

We think the most likely winner of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is JoJo Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson. The couple is consistently at the top of the leaderboard when it comes to the scores for their dances, and they have only been in the bottom two one time in the competition.

Their scores alone cannot get them the trophy, however. Their fans will have to come through and vote for them, meaning Siwa’s huge social media presence will likely play a large role in the season 30 outcome.

The next most likely scenario is that Iman Shumpert pulls off the win. To this point in the competition, he is one of only two finalists who have not been in the bottom two at all. The difference here is that his scores have not been nearly as high as those of Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten.

That means Shumpert is consistently getting more votes from viewers than most people higher up than him on the leaderboard, as they’ve all been in the bottom two at least once in the competition. While Shumpert is not the most talented in the ballroom when it comes to dance, he does have a huge pull with his fanbase and has impressed the viewer demographic throughout the season.

Anyone Could Win The Season

This season of “Dancing With the Stars” has been wildly unpredictable and has featured some of the toughest competition we’ve ever seen on the show.

There’s a possibility that either Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke and Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten will win the whole competition, and viewers of the season may not be surprised if that’s the case. Everything up until this point has been too close to call, and viewers have constantly asked how Rigsby is still in the competition with his low scores, meaning he has a huge voting base as well.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

