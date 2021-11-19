Who Will Win DWTS Season 30? Fans Share Predictions & Analysts Share Odds

There are only four celebrities and their partners left in the competition to take home the Mirrorball Trophy and earn the bragging rights to call themselves the winner of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

JoJo Siwa and her pro partner Jenna Johnson, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are the couples left in the competition with hopes of taking home that trophy. For professional dancer Daniella Karagach, this would be her first Mirrorball if she can pull off the win.

Unfortunately, Derek Hough will not be at the finale, so the judging panel will be down to three judges. Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli will be the ones handing out scores during the final episode of the season.

Fans Think JoJo Siwa Or Iman Shumpert Will Win

Fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on who would win the competition.

Most people say that they believe Siwa will be the winner because of her high scores and huge social media presence.

“I honestly feel like it’s JoJo or Iman! Both had a great journey, and idk if it’s me, but I feel like Iman’s wife would have a big role in his fan base,” one person wrote. “People are huge fans of Teyana Taylor and combine that with the NBA plans and his growth would garner people to vote for him.”

Another person commented, “I hope JoJo and Jenna win, but my gut tells me Cody or Iman are going to win since neither have been in the bottom 2 despite usually having the lowest scores. Clearly they have a huge fan presence voting for them.”

Note that Rigsby has been in the bottom two, but it was when he was out of the ballroom because he was in quarantine.

“Iman had a ton of support even before his breakout contemporary dance. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t win,” one person wrote.

Some do think that Rigsby could be a dark horse and win the whole competition.

“I think it’ll be Iman and Daniella or Cody and Cheryl. JoJo has already hit bottom and I think too much of the core DWTS is against her that it’s gonna get her a 3rd place finish… Maybe 2nd if her fans really mobilize… Cody shouldn’t even be here but his fans are like a cult… pretty sure most of them don’t even watch the show or his dance.”

No one has been predicting that Amanda Kloots and Alan could pull away with the win.

What Are The Odds?

According to US-Bookies.com, Siwa is the most likely to win the competition with 4/6 odds in her favor.

However, the odds are also good for Iman Shumpert, who the site gives a 17/5 chance to pull away with the win. The next most likely winner, according to the site is Amanda Kloots, followed by Cody Rigsby, who they’ve given a 25/1 chance to win the show.

“JoJo Siwa has been the bookies’ pick to win for most of the season, and her odds only got stronger after the semi-finals,” a spokesperson said in a news release. “Her nearest competitor, Iman Shumpert, is far enough away that he doesn’t pose an actual threat.”

What Dances Will Be On The Finale?

Here are the dances we’ll see on the finale:

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango and Cha Cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX; then a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha and Foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Clent

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a will perform a Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble fusion dance to “Never Tear Us Apart” by Bishop Briggs; then a freestyle dance to “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a will perform a Paso Doble and Cha Cha fusion dance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Beethoven’s Fifth” and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

