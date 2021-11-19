What Does The Winner of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Get?

Season 30 of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is coming to an end on Monday, November 22, 2021, and that leaves some fans wondering what the winner gets to take home at the end of the process.

Dancer and pop star JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, NBA star Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach, talk show host Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are all still in the running to win the whole competition.

During the finale episode, they’ll each dance two dances, and the judge scores combined with votes from the audience will determine the overall winner.

Read on to learn what that winner gets.

The Winner Does Not Get a Cash Prize

Technically, the winners of “Dancing With the Stars” do not earn a cash prize for winning the show.

They do get to take home the Mirrorball trophy and the title of “Dancing With the Stars” winner. On top of that, however, they do earn significantly more money than the people who finish below them in the competition.

Variety reported in 2019 that the maximum take-home pay for a celebrity on “Dancing With the Stars” is $295,000 for their time on the show.

The number starts out with a large payout for signing on to the show, according to a recent podcast where Courtney Robertson revealed how much she was offered to be on the show, which included a $150,000 sign-on bonus, per Cosmopolitan.

Then, the cash payout goes up each week a contestant remains on the show. This is different for celebrities and the professional dancers, who seem to earn more of a static salary on the show.

What Do The Pros Earn?

The professional dancers on “Dancing With the Stars” earn quite a bit from being on the show, and they earn even more from going on tour. During his divorce, pro dancer Gleb Savchenko’s salary was revealed in papers obtained by Us Weekly.

According to those documents, which were filed by Savchenko’s ex wife, Savchenko earns “an approximate annual salary of $406,614 from ‘Dancing With the Stars’.”

The pros likely earned less in 2020, as there was no tour. This year, however, they will be heading out on tour once again, meaning that salary will likely go back up.

When it comes to who will win this season of “Dancing With the Stars,” there’s no sure thing. Both JoJo Siwa and Iman Shumpert seem to be promising bets, as Siwa has had high scores throughout the competition and has a huge fanbase. She did previously land in the bottom two, however.

Shumpert, on the other hand, has never been in the bottom two despite consistently landing near the bottom of the leaderboard rather than the top of it, which makes fans think that his voting base is larger than Siwa’s, which could ultimately make him the first NBA player who wins “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific (recorded).

