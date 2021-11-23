DWTS Season 30 Finale Spoilers Live Recap: Who Won ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

The Monday, November 22, 2021, episode of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” marks the end of season 30 of the show. It also featured multiple dances from each of the remaining contestants.

Julianne Hough joined Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman as a guest judge for the night.

SPOILER WARNING: This post will contain spoilers for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finale. Do not read on if you do not want the performances and winner to be spoiled for you.

Read on for a live recap of tonight’s finale.

The show started with each of the celebrity dancers sharing their favorite memories for the show and how it has changed their lives, and then all the pros and celebrities took the stage for a dance to “Dynamite” by BTS.

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

Amanda & Alan Fusion: Viennese Waltz and Paso Doble

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten were the first couple taking the floor for the fusion section of the night. They spent some time going over their past dances as well as their scores. The dance was beautiful, and the judges loved it.

Julianne told Amanda that her journey has been beautiful, Bruno said that both of the dances in the fusion were great and complimented the chemistry and passion. Carrie Ann pointed out a stumble at the end, and Len said that Amanda was “like a total eclipse.”

They earned a 9 from Carrie Ann, a 10 from Len Goodman, 9 from Julianne and a 10 from Bruno for a total of 38 out of 40.

Cody & Cheryl Fusion: Paso Doble and Cha Cha

Cody and Cheryl took some time to reflect on their journey so far before performing their fusion dance to “Free Your Mind” by En Vogue.

Performances Still To Come

This post will be updated as the episode airs.

Here’s what to expect tonight:

Popstar and dancer JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson will perform a Tango and Cha Cha fusion dance to “I Love It” by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX; then a freestyle dance to “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

NBA basketball star Iman Shumpert (“We Got Love Teyana and Iman”) and pro Daniella Karagach will perform a Cha Cha and Foxtrot fusion dance to “September” by Earth, Wind & Fire; then a freestyle dance to a medley of “Lose Control” by Missy Elliot feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and “Bounce” by DJ Clent

Talk show co-host of “The Talk” Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten will perform a freestyle dance to “A Sky Full of Stars” by Coldplay

Celebrity fitness guru Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke will perform a will perform a freestyle dance to a medley of “Beethoven’s Fifth” and “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’: Is The Show Renewed or Canceled For Season 31?