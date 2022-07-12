DWTS Pro is Ready to Win Season 31

A “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer was asked in an interview if she’s bitter about not winning season 30. Find out what Jenna Johnson said and if she thinks season 31 is her season to win.

Jenna Says She’s Not ‘Bitter’ Per Se

Play

DWTS Jenna Johnson On Val Chmerkovskiy Return, JoJo Siwa Friendship, Sharna Burgess & More DWTS Jenna Johnson On Val Chmerkovskiy Return, JoJo Siwa Friendship, Sharna Burgess & More youtu.be/WrSNdlHxUrk Check out More UsWeekly News: youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVmogfA5HIGl1fyxw8xWqsYajBhJNH169 DWTS Sharna Burgess On Future Kids, Brian Austin Green Chemistry, & Judges This Season vs The Past youtu.be/keox11xuQh8 Sharna Burgess On Having Kids With Brian Austin Green In The Future youtu.be/DB-zeI81cqQ DWTS Jenna Johnson… 2022-07-09T14:45:00Z

In an interview with Us Weekly, Jenna was asked if she’s bitter about not winning season 30 as a part of the show’s first same-sex partner with pop star JoJo Siwa and after coming in second place in season 29 as well — Jenna and her partner Nev Schulman lost to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev in season 29. Jenna said she’s not necessarily bitter, but it was hard to take getting second place two years in a row.

“I’m not gonna say I’m bitter, but for the last two seasons I’ve gotten second place,” said Jenna, adding, “I feel like either I’m gonna win it this next season or I’m gonna get a grandpa and probably be out first. It might be my time, I’m not sure.”

Jenna has only won the Mirrorball Trophy once, when she and figure skater Adam Rippon won the shortened athletes season in season 26, so it has definitely been a little bit of a dry spell for the dancer. But despite not winning, Jenna said that being partnered with JoJo changed her life and she’s “so grateful” for the experience.

“I look back on my life a year ago, before the season … and I’m so grateful that I had that wild experience. It completely changed my life in so many ways for the better,” said Jenna. “Not only just for me as a human, a dancer, a choreographer, but I also have this beautiful soul who is now in my life, she’s like a little sister to me. We’re still really close.”

Jenna Is Already Preparing for Season 31

When asked if she spends the offseason constantly thinking about new routines, Jenna basically said yes, she absolutely does.

“It’s so funny because on my Instagram, you know how they have the save tab? So that page consists of nail ideas, ballroom costume ideas and cool, inspirational tricks I’ve found or lighting things I like,” admitted the professional dancer.

She went on to say that she’s “so excited” about the show moving to Disney Plus.

“I’m so excited. I think change is scary in general, but I think it also ignites a new start and this sort of refreshing energym,” said Jenna. “I think Disney Plus is really excited to have us and yeah, I’m just excited to see where the show goes. I think it’s amazing that we’re gonna be the first live show to be on our platform.”

As for any casting spoilers or whether host Tyra Banks will be back, Jenna says don’t look at the the pros — they are “the last ones to know anything.”

“[The producers] really do like to keep it a secret. I think that everybody thinks that we already know who we’re going to be paired with, but we have no idea. We have no idea until we walk in [the studio],” said Jenna.

She added that she thinks Banks will get more comfortable hosting as time goes on and that she hopes Banks comes back.

“I think the more time that goes on, I think she’s gonna get even more experience and be more comfortable. We really try to embrace the family aspect of the show, so she’s part of the family, I would love to see her thrive and continue on doing the show,” said Jenna.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Earns 3 Emmy Nominations in 2022