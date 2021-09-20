Witney Carson’s Age & Height: The Background & Stats

Witney Carson is a veteran pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars” and she is a mirrorball champion on the show. Season 30 of DWTS will be her first season since she gave birth in January 2021, to her son Leo. And, according to Entertainment Tonight, Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, both had COVID-19 when she delivered her baby boy.

Carson also revealed in an Instagram post that she had an unexpected c-section after 24 hours of labor. Carson wrote, “We waited so long for you baby boy! After 24 hours of labor, 2 1/2 hours of pushing, & an unexpected c-section we finally had you in our arms safe. This day was the hardest & best day of our lives. So in love with my little family.”

Carson has since returned to the ballroom and we’ve got more background on her below. Read on for her age, height and other stats.

AGE: Carson was born on October 17, 1993, which makes her 27 years old.

HEIGHT: How tall is Witney Carson? She’s 5’3″.

HOMETOWN: The DWTS pro was born in American Fork, Utah.

HUSBAND: According to The Knot, Carson and her husband, McAllister, were high school sweethearts.

The couple got engaged in October 2015 and released a statement about their engagement to People. Carson dished to the news outlet, “My high school sweetheart popped the question last night in the most perfect, beautiful way. He was waiting for me on the beach surrounded by candles. Danced with me while the sun went down and then knelt down on one knee and asked me to marry him! Of course I said yes.”

The two had their wedding on New Year’s Day, January 1, 2016, as reported by Us Weekly, and the wedding took place at Noah’s Event Venue in South Jordan, Utah. DWTS pro dancers Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Brittany Cherry, and Jenna Johnson were in Carson’s bridal party, acccording to People. Arnold served as Carson’s matron of honor.

CHILDREN: Carson has one son. His birth was announced via Carson’s Instagram account. In the caption, Carson wrote, “Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us. Born on Jan. 3rd 2021. 7lbs. 2oz. 21” long! My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo.”

After publicly revealing that she was pregnant, Carson told Entertainment Tonight that she was still in shock. She admitted, “It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised. So, it’s kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it’s just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it’s bizarre!”

Carson has posted photos on Instagram, showing that her son has been keeping her company behind the scenes of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on the ABC network on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET.