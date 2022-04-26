‘Absolute Dream!’ DWTS Pro Witney Carson Shares Career Announcement

Witney Carson, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer, shared a moment she is proud of in her career along with a new announcement.

Carson re-signed with the L’Oréal league, she announced on Instagram. The league is a year-long program that sends ambassadors to award shows, red carpet events, and masterclasses.

Carson Had a ‘Pinch Me’ Moment

Carson shared photos from the first time she signed with the league in 2019 and then another from 2022 when she signed with the brand once again.

“This first photo is very special to me,” she wrote. “This was the day I signed with @lorealparis as part of their official L’Oreal League in 2019. I’m extremely honored, and incredibly excited to say that I will be representing the brand again for 2022!”

She added, “It really has been an absolute dream to work with the most amazing brand with such inspirational people! Here are some of my ‘pinch me’ moments throughout the years with L’Oreal Paris. I’m just truly grateful and at a loss for words.”

Fans and friends took to the comment section to congratulate Carson.

“so awesome Wit!” Lindsay Arnold wrote.

“Congratulations gorgeous,” Kym Herjavec commented.

Another person commented, “I just adore you! Couldn’t imagine L’Oreal League without you – well deserved ❤️ Luv ya girly 😘”

“Stunning inside and out! Congratulations to my favorite DWTS pro on your partnership!🙌❤️,” one fan commented.

Carson May Also Start a Podcast

When it comes to career announcements, Carson may have another one coming soon.

Carson took to Instagram on April 20 to share a photoshoot that she’d been a part of, and she teased that her fans should be on the lookout for whatever those photos will be used for in the coming months.

“My boys voting me in between shoots just made my whole day!” she wrote. “I love these two so dang much… LA, UT and Colorado you might see a familiar face coming soon!”

Carson not only teased the photoshoot and images for that, but the next day during a questions and answers session with her followers on her Instagram Stories, Carson also teased an upcoming podcast.

One question asked, “Would you ever consider doing a podcast?”

“Yes! Have announcement on that very soon!” Carson wrote in her answer.

Carson would not be the first of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers to branch out in such a way. Professional dancer Lindsay Arnold has a YouTube channel in addition to her dancing career and Cheryl Burke hosts the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast where she welcomes fellow celebrities and dancers in interviews.

Plenty of professional dancers and reality TV stars have branched out to create and deliver content for their fans in a number of ways, including in podcasts.

Carson has also said that she may be having another baby soon.

“I want to be pregnant ASAP but also want it to be good timing for everything going on in our lives,” she wrote in an Instagram Q&A session.

She was also asked if she would try for a vaginal birth during the next pregnancy or have a c-section, which she had to have with Leo because her baby had been “stuck” beneath her pelvis, per Us Weekly.

“I would love to try a [vaginal birth] but I’m not sure it’s possible…” she wrote on her Instagram Stories when asked. “I have to talk with my OB and see what he thinks is safest! I just want the baby to be healthy.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

