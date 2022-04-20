DWTS Family Sends Love to Witney Carson After Her Baby Gets Hurt

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is sending love and support to professional dancer Witney Carson and her 1-year-old baby Leo after he took a hard spill and injured his face.

Here’s what happened:

Witney Says Baby Leo Took a ‘Really Hard, Hard Fall’

In her Instagram stories, Witney revealed what happened to baby Leo after she posted a photo of his injury and was receiving concerned messages from people asking what had happened.

“Basically, he went head first, he wasn’t able to catch himself and it was a really hard, hard fall and he landed right on this remote controller for his car, his little car, so the toggle scraped up his cheek and nose. Poor guy. He’s really tough, he’s doing a lot better today. So that’s what happened, just kind of normal toddler stuff,” said Witney, adding, “He just toppled over head first onto a car controller and the toggle just wrecked his cheek and nose. I’m so grateful it wasn’t worse.”

She also said that she was taping him at the time playing with his car, so she got the fall on video, but she “cannot watch it” because it was “so bad.”

But she assured her followers, “He’s OK! He definitely looks worse today, but he’s acting totally fine. He slept through the night great, he’s just more red, bruised, and swollen.”

In the caption, she added, “He’s smiling and laughing today — totally fine but looks a lot worse. … He’s happy and thriving today.

On the Instagram post of Leo’s injury, Witney wrote that his “little sad face” is killing her and says that she “might have cried more than he did, tough guy.”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family is So Supportive

In the comments on her Instagram post, fellow professional dancers Lindsay Arnold and Jenna Johnson left messages, with Lindsay writing, “Oh Leo, such a cute tough little dude” with sad emojis, and Jenna added, “Noooo. Poor bubba.”

Pro Alan Bersten wrote, “Oh no. He looks tough though.”

Witney’s season 30 partner Mike “The Miz” Mizanin chimed in with, “He’s gonna love this photo when he’s older,” to which Witney replied, “Haha, I was thinking the same thing!!!!!”

Miz’s wife Maryse added, “Good looking.”

Witney’s fans were also leaving their thoughts and prayers. One fan wrote, “Welcome to having boys!!! I can totally relate having two teenage boys. … all three of mine chipped their front tooth or teeth before 2. My daughter did it by 1!!! So many trips to the ER! They survive and so do we!”

Another fan wrote, “It’s always hard when they get their first big boo-boos. It looks like Leo is handling it like a champ! There will be many more to come mom.”

Several others chimed in to say that this will be the first of many.

“Thank you so much for your concern and love!” wrote Witney in her Instagram story.

Witney and her husband Carson McAllister welcomed baby Leo in January 2021. She recently said during a podcast interview that she is “so excited to have another baby” despite the fact that her first pregnancy and delivery was really hard on her.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

