DWTS Fans Slam Witney Carson

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans have an issue with professional dancer Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister setting up an Instagram account for their 1-year-old baby, Leo. Here is what they had to say and why they think it’s different from Lindsay Arnold’s account for her 1-year-old daughter, Sage.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Accusing Witney of Exploiting Her Child

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans recently noticed that pro Witney Carson has a separate Instagram account for her son, Leo — but they think it’s a little weird because it’s not just there to get dibs on the handle. She actually posts photos of him as if he’s posting them himself.

One fan says they know “many celebs and starlets have social media account in the name of their kids just to black ‘intense stans’ to create accounts using the kid’s likeness,” but this Instagram account feels different.

Another fan replied that they think this might be a money grab and they’re not OK with that.

“I understand reserving the handle because people on the internet are weird and could make an account impersonating their children. But posting pictures and captioning them from the child’s POV is simply just weird. IMO. Especially if it eventually turns a profit for Witney,” wrote the fan. “They are already mommy influencers and I just think there is a fine line between promoting baby products/partnering with Baby brands and using your kids to make money.”

“I find that so disturbing, there are so many creeps online, why would you want to exploit your child?” wrote another fan, to which another replied, “I totally understand having one inactive page to protect your kid’s name. But why have an active one?”

A fifth fan said it’s “probably [in] hopes of more deals.”

“I can’t imagine Leo asking for an IG page, lol. So yeah, it was obviously the parents’ agenda here,” wrote the Reddit user.

Fans Think Witney’s Page Is Different From Lindsay’s Page For Sage

Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold had their babies just a few months apart back in late 2020 and early 2021. Lindsay also has an Instagram account for her daughter, Sage, but, as the fans pointed out, “she doesn’t use it currently and it’s on private,” which to the fans makes it a different situation.

Examples of Witney’s posts for Leo include one where he was sick back in December 2021 that is captioned, “First case of Influenza. Mom and dad took me on a drive to distract me and I felt a little better!”

The next day she posted another photo of baby Leo and wrote, “Today I felt a little better than yesterday! I played dump trucks with dad and sang Christmas songs with mom. Getting better and better!”

After his first birthday party, the account has a photo of Leo and Witney captioned, “I had a really great birthday with all my friends and family. My favorite part was jumping on the bounce house and eating cake!”

This is not the first time “Dancing With the Stars” fans have questioned Witney’s parenting style. They previously blasted her for taking Leo on a boat ride without a life jacket, for taking him to Walt Disney World and on a cruise with the pandemic still raging and Leo too young to be vaccinated, and for having Leo sit on his dad’s lap with no seatbelt while they drove around in an ATV.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

