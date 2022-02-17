DWTS Fans Are Concerned About Witney Carson’s Parenting

“Dancing With the Stars” fans saw something in one of Witney Carson’s Instagram videos that has them concerned about her parenting. She and her husband Carson McAllister have a 1-year-old baby named Leo and fans are worried they aren’t being as safe with him as they should be. Here is what they had to say.

Witney Posted A Video of Her Husband Carson McAllister Holding Leo While Driving an ATV

On an Instagram post captioned, “Life lately,” the “Dancing With the Stars” pro included a video of her husband Carson McAllister holding baby Leo on his lap while driving what looks like an ATV of some kind and it does not appear that either one of them is wearing a seatbelt.

“Why doesn’t he have a seatbelt on?” asked a fan in the comments. Another one added, “OK, so I am just going to say it. Your husband should NOT be in a vehicle of any kind driving with Leo sitting on his lap. So dangerous.”

A third fan wrote, “Why is he out with people if he’s so sick? Shouldn’t he be home resting? And I won’t start on the ‘sitting on Carson’s lap without a seatbelt’ thing.”

Another added, “Scary seeing him on dad’s lap while driving. Be safe.”

“You both should know better than to not have little Leo riding on his dad’s lap not in a seat belt and with no helmet to protect his precious head (God forbid) an accident would happen,” added another follower.

Incidentaly, the comment about Leo being sick is from another video in the same post where Witney mentions that Leo is not feeling well.

This is not the first time Witney’s followers have questioned her parenting choices. In January 2022, they expressed concern about Witney and Carson taking baby Leo to Walt Disney World and on a cruise when the pandemic is still very much an issue in the world, and in August 2021, they were upset to see the family taking Leo on a boat without some kind of flotation device.

Fans Are Also Concerned About the Cut Above Leo’s Right Eye

In one of the photos on the post, Witney shows that Leo has a small cut near his right eye, which also has her followers concerned.

“What happened to his eye????? I hope he’s OK,” wrote one fan.

“Ouch! Poor Leo. My son got a similar cut when he was little, it freaked me out so close to the eye! Hope he feels better soon!,” wrote another fan.

Another added, “Poor baby! Cuts and bruises happen. I hope he feels better soon!”, and a fourth wrote, “This is the age when there is ALWAYS a bump or bruise.”

Many of the comments were wondering what happened and one fan explained, “He was walking and tripped and hit his face on a piece of furniture. She explained on her stories. It happens, he’s OK.”

One fan also wrote that she loves the way Witney keeps in touch with her former “Dancing With the Stars” partners. Indeed, in an Instagram story, Witney and her family went out to dinner with Frankie Muniz and his family — Frankie and his wife Paige welcomed their son Mauz just two months after Witney and Carson’s son Leo was born. Witney and Frankie were paired together for season 25 of the show, finishing in third place. He also co-hosted the “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

