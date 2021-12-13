‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Hints at Having Baby

Witney Carson is a professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” She and her husband, Carson McAllister, welcomed their first child, son Leo, in 2020. Now, they’re hinting that they may be having another little one soon.

Carson uploaded a photo of herself enjoying the snowy weather with her son alongside the caption “LOVE OF MY LIFE. Is it time for a second?”

Fans were instantly excited about the idea of the professional dancer having another child.

Fans Told Carson To ‘Take Her Time’

In the replies, many fans said they would love to see Carson with another baby, but many also cautioned her to wait another year or so before adding to her family.

“Enjoy the first a little longer you’ll never be able to just be the two of you again once a sibling comes!” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Totally up to you! I would wait and enjoy a bit more time with precious Leo.”

Others assured Carson that the love for the first child will not diminish when she has a second.

“Enjoy him and take your time. No rush. I have felt a little bit of guild with each sibling, but love does not divide, it multiplies,” one commenter told Carson. “Still hard to let go of each baby’s ‘babyhood’ – they seem SO huge once a new sibling is born.”

Some people also said they would love to see Carson on another season of “Dancing With the Stars” before she tries for another baby. She missed season 29 of the show because she had just delivered Leo as the season started.

“Do another season of DWTS and then try!” one person wrote. “We need to see you dancing on TV!!!!”

One person wrote, “No, you are young and have time. Enjoy at least another year of loving and learning about Leo before bringing another one into the mix.”

Carson Brought Leo to the “Dancing With the Stars” Set

At the tail end of season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Carson brought Leo to the set to meet everyone, and she shared photos of the event.

“Feeling all the feels today,” she wrote. “Showing my son where I’ve worked for 10 years doing what I love was surreal! Can’t believe I get to continue to do what I love with my boys by my side @carson.mcallister.”

She later shared photos of Leo on set with judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Len Goodman, writing “Missing those Monday nights, anyone else?!”

Inaba commented to thank Carson for bringing Leo to the set to meet everyone.

In a recent questions and answers session, Carson also made it clear that she was still good friends with her co-stars Jenna Johnson and Lindsay Arnold, even if they don’t all post photos together all the time.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

