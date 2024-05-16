DWTS Fans Upset With Ballroom Pro

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson is the subject of heavy criticism after she posted a birthday tribute to her 1-year-old son. The ballroom pro took to Instagram to shared some pictures from her son Jet’s first birthday photoshoot, and many fans became very upset.

“My little baby boy is ONE!! That year went by all too fast. It’s been so fun to see him grow and learn alongside his big brother. Jet is everything good and happy! He’s obsessed with his big brother, running before walking (always!), LOVES animals, peek a boo books, balls and singing. How did we ever live without you Jetter bug! You are SO LOVED,” Carson captioned the post.

Carson included some photos of Jet in which he’s naked on a golf course. Some fans felt that the photos weren’t appropriate for social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Fans Felt That Witney Carson Should Remove the Post From Instagram

It didn’t take long for fans to react to Carson’s post about her son turning 1.

“He’s adorable but some of these photos should stay in the gallery and not be posted just for his safety,” one person wrote.

“Do you know how many predators are on the internet? Do you care at all about the safety of your child?” someone else wondered.

“Your son will not like those photos! Come on, you should know better. Really?? Would you like it if your parents did that to you at that age? Absolutely nothing cute or good about that! Be smart,” a third comment read.

“It’s cute. Really really cute. Not sure the internet is the right place for some of these photos. Not because they aren’t absolutely adorable. Just not sure he will appreciate it in the future that his bare bum was in public for all the creeps to see,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Witney Carson & Her Husband Threw a Golf-Themed Party for Jet

Aside from sharing some of the snaps from Jet’s 1st birthday photoshoot, Carson also shared some details from the golf-themed party she hosted for her youngest son.

“Jets’ hole in ONE par-tee was the cutest. We had such an amazing day celebrating the sweetest baby boy! This was a big deal for my family, not only celebrating Jet but celebrating our year here in a new place with new people. Really appreciate everyone who’s been apart of our year near and far. You’re so loved baby Jet,” she captioned an Instagram Reel on May 14.

The feedback on that particular post was far more positive as fans really loved to see the decorations and set up for the soiree. There was a photo wall complete with balloons and a sign that read “King Jet McAllister,” a bounce house, and a couple of ball pits for the kiddos. Jet also enjoyed a golf-themed birthday cake. The kids a the party could participate in various activities, including coloring and putt putt.

