Popular DWTS Pro Confirms Surprising Return & Fans Are Stoked

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are shocked but thrilled to get an early confirmation on a rumored pro dancer return. Witney Carson is officially returning to the show for season 33, according to her Instagram page on August 29.

DWTS fans had been speculating that Carson might return after being away for a season. Carson’s potential return generated a lot of buzz among fans before it was announced. Now that her return is official, fans are going wild.

Witney Carson Teased a Fabulous Partner Ready to Win

“OMG Yes!!! I’m so excited to have my favorite pro back in the ballroom,” one fan gushed in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

The announcement confirming Carson’s return first came via “Good Morning America” on August 29. The returning “Dancing with the Stars” pro teased in a video, “Hi, guys, it’s Witney Carson. I am so excited to announce that I am coming back to ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for season 33.”

Carson continued, “Just you wait until you hear who my partner is. He will sweep you off your feet.”

She also said, “We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.”

A Reddit user commented, “This is so exciting!”

Another shared, “This is SUPER exciting. One of the best girls to ever do it on this show!”

“Now this is why Witney is the OG IT girl of DWTS they will always have her back when she wants!! I’m so excited,” someone else wrote.

“THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF,” raved a different Redditor.

“Omg!!! I was holding out hope, but I didn’t think this was even a possibility. YAY!!!! I’m so freaking excited,” read another response.

The DWTS Family Is Excited to Have Carson Back

Shortly after “Good Morning America” announced Carson’s return, the reveal was added to the “Dancing with the Stars” Instagram page, too.

Several others within the “Dancing with the Stars” family commented on the post right away, as did fans.

“So happy to have you back @witneycarson, 🙌❤️🤩” wrote co-host Julianne Hough.

Gleb Savchenko echoed the sentiment, as did Alan Bersten and Sasha Farber.

A fan commented on the Instagram post with, “WHITNEY!!!!! QUEEN!!!🪩🪩”

“Welcome back queen @witneycarson you’ve been so missed, ❤️❤️” added another Instagram user.

The clear consensus among “Dancing with the Stars” fans online was that they were thrilled Carson was back to dance another season. Speculation regarding her partner began right away, too.

The only celebrity cast member who has been announced for season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” so far is Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik. Quite a few fans immediately speculated that Nedoroscik and Carson might be partners.

“The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei is rumored to be a season 33 contestant, too. The potential pairing of Carson and Graziadei has been bantered about among fans, too.

Additional casting rumors suggest retired NFL pro Jason Kelce, actor Eric Roberts, and “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval could take a spin on the dance floor this fall, too.

Fans also have suggested “Survivor” and “Traitors” star Parvati Shallow could be a contestant, along with “Real Housewives” star Sutton Stracke.

As “Good Morning America” noted during the Carson announcement, the official season 33 cast will be revealed on September 4, and fans are eager to see who has joined the upcoming season.