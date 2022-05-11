Fans Are Excited After DWTS Pro Witney Carson Posts Dancing Video

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson is back in the ballroom for training in the off-season, and fans are happy to see it.

“Easing back into it with a nice little technical rumba,” Carson wrote on Instagram alongside the video of her dancing. “My hips hurt now – what’s your favorite style to watch?”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pros were in the comment section celebrating Carson being back to dancing including Lindsay Arnold and Alan Bersten.

Fans Are ‘Happy’ Carson Is Dancing Again

After Carson posted the video, some fans took to Reddit to talk about the fact that she’s practicing once again.

“Witney training off season, idk why this makes me happy,” the post reads.

One person replied, “I love everything about this!!! Love when I see pros training in the off season!”

“that’s one thing I will respect about her, she actually does train in the off season. Can’t say the same about that other blonde Utah girl. She only ‘dances’ when the season is around and that’s why it’s so easy to tell the chick is the worst dancer on the show,” one person wrote.

The fan was talking about Lindsay Arnold, who is also on “Dancing With the Stars,” but others didn’t like the “unnecessary” jab.

“This is a very unnecessary jab at Lindsay,” one person replied. “Hate her so much that you can’t even say her f***ing name how low is that.”

Fans in the Instagram comments were also full of excited fans.

“Whatever you do I swear it’s fantastic in so many ways! I’ve been following you since your sytycd days and It’s like you never left your element! 😍🔥 #hotmama,” one person commented.

Another person wrote, “Your body isolation skills are N🔥XT LEVEL holy cow! I just always love watching you dance, soooo capitulating!💃🏻”

Others were excited to see Carson return to “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Can’t wait to see you back on DWTS!!!” one comment reads.

Carson Has a New Project Coming Soon

Carson took to Instagram on April 20 to share a photoshoot that she’d been a part of, and she teased that her fans should be on the lookout for whatever those photos will be used for in the coming months.

“My boys voting me in between shoots just made my whole day!” she wrote. “I love these two so dang much… LA, UT and Colorado you might see a familiar face coming soon!”

Carson not only teased the photoshoot and images for that, but the next day during a questions and answers session with her followers on her Instagram Stories, Carson also teased an upcoming podcast.

One question asked, “Would you ever consider doing a podcast?”

“Yes! Have announcement on that very soon!” Carson wrote in her answer.

Carson would be following in the footsteps of professional dancer Lindsay Arnold, who has a YouTube channel in addition to her dancing career and Cheryl Burke, who hosts the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast. Plenty of professional dancers and reality TV stars have branched out to create and deliver content for their fans in a number of ways, including in podcasts.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

