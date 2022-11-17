Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson Shares First Bump Photo

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson, her husband Carson McAllister, and her son, Leo. Carson announced on Monday, November 14, 2022, that she is expecting her second child with her husband.

The couple knows their baby’s gender, but they have not yet shared that information with fans. However, Carson did share her first official bump picture on Instagram on Wednesday, November 16.

In the photo, which she uploaded a second time later with a link to her pants, Carson smiles at a mirror while wearing a crop top that shows off her now-growing belly.

Carson Is Just Past Her First Trimester

Carson shared during the show that she’s now entering her second trimester of pregnancy, meaning that she has been pregnant for most of her time on “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

On November 16, 2022, the dancer visited her doctor for a check-up between “Dancing With the Stars” rehearsals, and she shared some thoughts with her fans on her way back to the studio.

“I was so happy to finally announce it so it’s just out in the open,” Carson shared. “So many of you have been DMing me and being like, ‘I’ve been watching the show and I knew something was different about you and it turns out you’re pregnant.'”

She said she has “definitely had a rough go” during her first trimester.

“I thought I was sick with Leo, but I was not that sick with Leo,” the dancer added. “I was being so dramatic because this pregnancy has been the worst nausea. I mean, I’m 24/7 nauseous.”

She said the pregnancy so far has “been rough.”

Then, the dancer said she and her husband are “grateful and so blessed” that they are growing their family.

Carson and McAllister welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2021.

Three ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies Are Due in Early 2023

Carson joins both “Dancing With the Stars” pros Jenna Johnson and Lindsay Arnold as expecting mothers. Arnold and Carson both welcomed their first children in 2020 while Johnson is expecting her first child with her husband Val Chmerkovskiy.

Johnson shared a few photos from Monday night’s episode and included a bump update as well.

“I am here for the pregnancy lips… but if all my other body parts could slow down on the swelling that would be wonderful” she wrote alongside the photos.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023, but that means there was a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

Arnold announced in October that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

She and Carson will be due around the same time, as they are both just a week or so out of their first trimester.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. The season finale will air on Monday, November 21.