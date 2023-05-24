DWTS Pro Gets Emotional as Big Life Change Looms

On May 19, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Witney Carson and her family packed up some items at their home in Utah and prepared to head to their new home in Florida.

On her Instagram Stories, Carson took a moment to thank everyone for their help as she and her family make the move across the country and, in doing so, she got very emotional.

“So, today is a really big day for us. We are moving. I know, we’re crazy. Absolutely crazy. I didn’t realize how overwhelming this would be with a newborn, but it’s very overwhelming. But we have some serious angels to help us,” Carson said. She explained that she couldn’t “do very much” and was grateful to the people she had helping her pack up.

Witney Carson Announced Her Family’s Big Move in March

Carson had been teasing a big announcement on Instagram for a few weeks and finally revealed that she and her husband Carson McAllister were going to be moving to Florida.

“Well you guys, we are moving…. TO FLORIDA!!” Carson captioned an Instagram post. “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!! Will continue to give updates here, love you all,” she continued.

Carson, who was pregnant with her second child at the time, had said that she was going to wait until her baby was born before moving. Carson gave birth to a son she and her husband named Jett on May 13, 2023, and just about a week later, confirmed that her family was on the move.

“Today was absolutely crazy, but I’m so, so thankful,” Carson said, starting to cry.

“It’s an emotional time for us right now but I’m truly excited for this new change. It’s just a lot to take in. Thankful for all the support,” she wrote in another post.

Witney Carson Has Defended Her Decision to Move

Carson has lived in Utah her whole life and as she has started a family of her own, she has leaned on her family for support. Some of her fans wonder why she and her husband decided to move, especially after expanding their family, but Carson explained their decision during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories in April 2023.

“I know it’s hard for me to grasp as well. Somehow it feels right for my little family to go and have an adventure of our own. I’m not sure why but I’m taking a leap of faith,” she said, adding, “I also know my family will visit A LOT and we will be back and forth a lot too. We will still have our Utah home to come back to if we want.”

And while Carson has previously said that they probably wouldn’t head to Florida until June 2023, it looks like their move is getting underway early — especially now that Jet is here.

“Jet Carson McAllister decided to join us two weeks early on May 13th at 9:21pm, just in time for Mothers Day. Our hearts have doubled in size for our Jetty boy. He’s the most perfect addition to our family and has already given us so much joy! We love you baby boy,” Carson captioned an Instagram post introducing her new baby on May 15, 2023.

