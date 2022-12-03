Pregnant DWTS Pros Reveal Their Due Dates Are 2 Days Apart

It’s a “Dancing With the Stars” baby boom.

Several DWTS pros have announced that they are expecting babies in the new year. First, Jenna Johnson and her husband Val Chmerkovskiy will welcome a baby boy in January 2023. Also joining the troupe will be Lindsay Arnold’s second baby girl, Witney Carson’s second child, and Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov’s first baby.

Karagach found out that she was pregnant with her first child on the season 31 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“We’ve wanted a family ever since we’ve gotten married and we’ve been married for eight and a half years, so we are more than ready to have a baby,” she told People magazine. Karagach didn’t share the news with Joseph Baena, whom she danced with on the season. Instead, she and her husband kept the secret until after the finale aired.

Now, Karagach has learned that her due date it just two days apart from one of her pals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carson Shared a Pic of Her Baby Bump Next to Karagach’s Bump

On November 23, 2022, Karagach announced her big news.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23. We love you more than words could ever express,” she captioned an Instagram post.

A short while later, Carson shared a picture of her and Karagach showing off their baby bumps and revealing how close their due dates are. Although Carson and Karagach have not yet shared the sexes of their little ones, they are both due in May 2023.

“Our babies are two days away from each other and it makes me so happy,” Carson captioned the post. I love you @daniellakaragach,” she added along with a white heart emoji.

It’s an exciting time for several of the DWTS pros, many of whom are very close friends. In a recent Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Arnold was asked how excited she was to be pregnant at the same time as so many of the other DWTS pros.

“Seriously so beyond excited,” she responded. “Such a special time and I’m so so happy I get to share with my girls,” she added, tagging Johnson, Carson, and Karagach.

Arnold’s second child is also due in May 2023.

Johnson Will Be the Next to Give Birth

Johnson and Chmerkovskiy kicked off the DWTS baby boom when they announced the pregnancy in July 2022, calling it their “biggest dream come true yet.”

Since then, Johnson has been keeping fans in the loop as far as her pregnancy goes, and even revealed that she and Chmerkovskiy will welcome a little boy in the new year.

In September 2022, Johnson shared some details on her baby boy, saying that he loves music and is constantly moving around inside her belly. At the time, the littlest Chmerkovskiy was “measuring in the 96th percentile for size,” according to Johnson’s Instagram share.

More recently, Johnson attended the DWTS season 31 finale, cheering on her husband and his partner Gabby Windey from the audience. After the show was over, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy posed for photos — they were about 32 weeks along at the time.

