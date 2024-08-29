DWTS Pro Teases Big Partner Reveal for Season 33

Witney Carson is making a return to “Dancing With the Stars”—and she dropped a major teaser about her celebrity partner.

The veteran pro dancer announced her return to the ABC celebrity ballroom competition during a surprise appearance on “Good Morning America” on August 29, 2024. And she promised, “Just wait until you meet my partner. You guys are going to die!”

“He will sweep you off your feet,” she added. “We are so ready to get that Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.”

In 2014, Carson made her debut on DWTS for season 18 with singer Cody Simpson. She won the mirrorball trophy the following season with future show host Alfonso Ribeiro. She last appeared on season 31 of the TV dance-off in 2022, landing in the third-place finalist spot with partner Wayne Brady.

Some Fans Think Witney’s Partner Could Be Stephen Nedoroscik—For a Big Reason

Fans are already speculating on who Carson’s partner will be. Some think she may be paired with Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik. As of this writing, the 25-year-old bronze medalist gymnast is the first and only confirmed contestant for season 33. And like Carson, Nedoroscik lives in Florida, which could make pre-show rehearsals a lot more convenient.

Fans speculated about the DWTS cast on Reddit, with one writing, “Oh I’m so happy this is true and hoping even more that she is paired with Stephen!!

“So safe bet she got Stephen huh?” another agreed. “Or a front runner. That’s like the move now, leave the show for a few seasons, come back with a ringer, and win lol. “

Others wondered if the “sweep you off your feet” comment could mean she would be paired with Joey Graziadei. The popular “The Bachelor ” star was reportedly in talks to join the show as several Bachelor Nation stars have done before him, per Entertainment Tonight.

“If it’s not Stephen, then I think Joey makes a ton of sense,” another Redditor wrote. “Bachelor Nation + Witney’s own popularity would likely be enough to catapult them to the semis, and if he can dance then they’d have a legitimate shot at the finale, which I could see being motivation enough for her to come back.”

Others wondered if Carson’s close friendship with Ribeiro could spawn a surprise partnership. “Sooo could her partner be someone connected with Alfonzo? She said we will die when we see her partner. that would be interesting if it was another person from Fresh Prince of Bel-Sir,” one fan wrote.

And others banked on the rampant rumors that retired NFL star Jason Kelce could be headed to the ballroom. “Whitney and Jason Kelce!?!?” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Witney Carson Dropped a Clue About Her DWTS Return

Fans may have to wait for the scoop on Carson’s partner until the full “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement drops on September 4 on “Good Morning America.”

And while fans are thrilled about Carson’s return, it does come amid a busy time in her life. Not only did the mom of two announce that her family was moving from their Orlando-area home and doing a major renovation of their new place, but her 3-year-old son Leo just started preschool in Florida.

Still, some fans weren’t totally clueless. In mid-August, Carson shared an Instagram story to announce she was dancing—for something. “Good morning! I am so excited. We are going to do some dancing today,” she captioned a photo from her car. “I haven’t danced since my Gatorade shoot, so I’m going to be very out of shape. But I’m really excited to get going and to dance a little bit.” She later posted a video of her dancing in a ballroom.

And a few weeks later, TikTok user @dwts50 posted a screenshot of an Instagram story Carson shared. “Leaving for LA for a few days,” she wrote. “No matter how long it is it’s always hard to leave.” Some fans questioned why she would say “no matter how long it is,” as if she wasn’t sure of the length of her stay.

Interestingly, Nedoroscik just posted that he was headed to Los Angeles as well. While the “Dancing With the Stars” cast announcement usually takes place live at ABC News’ studio in New York City, the pro dancers and their partners have cast photoshoots to do in L.A.