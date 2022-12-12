Fans Issue Warning to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Witney Carson

Some fans of Witney Carson and “Dancing With the Stars” are concerned after they noticed the dancer posting photos of her, her husband Carson McAllister, and their son Leo, from what fans say is an alligator-infested lake.

Carson posted family photos from Orlando, Florida while she was staying there with her family.

“Framing one of these for Christmas,” she wrote in one of the posts on Instagram. “1, 2, or 3?”

While many fans did answer her questions, others warned her about the dangers of the lake. While there are alligators in Orlando, attacks by the creatures are rare, according to USA Today.

Fans Expressed Concerns In the Comment Section

Fans took to Carson’s comment section to warn her about the lake, though Carson participated in the photoshoot on December 3 when she uploaded the first teaser.

On that first teaser, one fan wrote, “Someone send Witney the article of the boy who was eaten by an alligator at Disney world please. Witney straight has Leo in a swamp in Florida on her Insta stories my goooosh.”

The fan was likely referring to the 2-year-old who was hit in the head by an alligator and killed in 2016. The boy was building a sand castle when the alligator attacked, according to KTLA.

Others stood up for Carson and said that she was not likely leaving her child unattended by the water.

“Am I the only one who can think about alligators in those waters?” one person wrote.

Another person wrote, “There are gators in that lake. I know exactly where you are (I lived there for 15 years). Beautiful pictures (as usual), but no way take a small child near any lakeshore in Florida.”

Fans have adored the photos Carson has been uploading from the photoshoot.

Carson & Her Husband Are Expecting Baby Number 2

Carson announced on Monday, November 14, 2022, that she is expecting her second child with her husband.

The couple knows their baby’s gender, but they have not yet shared that information with fans. However, Carson shared her first official bump picture on Instagram on Wednesday, November 16.

In the photo, which she uploaded a second time later with a link to her pants, Carson smiles at a mirror while wearing a crop top that shows off her now-growing belly. Carson is one of four pregnant “Dancing With the Stars” pros.

Lindsay Arnold announced in October that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting as well.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Daniella Karagach and her husband, Pasha Pashkov, announced on November 23, 2022, that they are expecting their first baby together.

“Baby Pashkov coming May ’23,” they wrote. “We love you more than words could ever express.”

Karagach, 30, and Pashkov, 36, have been together for over a decade. They first met in 2009 as dance partners. They got married in July 2014.

Arnold, Karagach, and Carson are all due in May 2023.

Jenna Johnson is also expecting her first baby. She and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, are expecting their baby boy in January 2023.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 for season 32 on Disney+.