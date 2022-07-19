Witney Carson Opens Up About Balancing Family & DWTS: ‘It’s So Hard’

After a teary Instagram Stories post about having to leave her son, Leo, at home while she jets off to work, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson opened up about how she balances work and being a mother.

Carson opened up a question and answer session while traveling, and one fan asked how she balances both home and work. The person asking said they’d love to be a stay-at-home mother but “need to provide” so they can’t.

“I feel you mama!” Carson replied. “I’m so blessed that I can work from home most of the time (besides DWTS). It’s so hard when I’m away from baby but I’m here to tell you you are doing great!”

She added, “Biggest thing for me is not feeling guilty when I’m away and focusing on my job, when I’m home focusing on my family and I leave work at work. That’s the best advice I got. I hope it helps?”

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have one son, Leo, who they welcomed in 2020.

Carson Shared Videos Dancing With Her Husband

During the Q&A, one fan asked Carson if she’d ever tried teaching her husband to dance, which she responded to by sharing a video of them dancing together.

“Yes and he’s freaking good!!!!” she wrote, adding that her followers should follow him on social media.

The dancer also shared that she was in Los Angeles for work and asked for advice after her “ears got sooooo plugged on the plane.”

The dancer later shared a post that included photos from her family photoshoot.

“My people,” she wrote. “I’ve only been gone a few hours but man, do I miss them!”

Carson Shut Down Online Critics

During a former Q&A, Carson shut down an online critic.

During the session, she told fans that her favorite food is pizza and that Leo, her son, has now gotten through his “biting phase.”

“Yes surprisingly,” she wrote when someone asked about it. “We just kept showing him things he could bite and eventually he got it.”

She also shared some angry DMs from a follower.

In the middle of answering questions, Carson shared some direct messages from a follower.

The first, which appeared to be in response to a post about Leo, reads, “When are you cutting his hair?????????”

The next message was the same, only with fewer question marks.

“When are you cutting his hair????” the third message read alongside multiple angry emojis.

Carson wrote over the screenshot, “Lol this lady really concerned with Leo’s hair…. Hahaha I’m never cutting it!”

Carson also took some time during her Q&A to tease a new podcast that she is working on. This is not the first time that she’s said she’ll be working on a podcast in the future.

Carson took to Instagram on April 20 to share a photoshoot that she’d been a part of, and she teased that her fans should be on the lookout for whatever those photos will be used for in the coming months.

Then, someone asked, “Would you ever consider doing a podcast?”

“Yes! Have announcement on that very soon!” Carson wrote in her answer.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022.

