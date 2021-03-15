Whitney Carson Reveals Her Favorite ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance

Dancing With the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson has been a part of plenty of seasons on the show, and she recently revealed which dance has been her favorite during an Instagram Q&A with fans.

When asked to post a photo of one of her favorite Dancing With the Stars dances, Carson posted a video of a performance from season 27 when she was partnered with Milo Manheim.

“Choreographed this for the finale with Milo two years ago,” she wrote. “This was a fave for sure.”

Witney Carson Shared The Dance She Considers a Favorite

Carson shared a photo of the freestyle she performed with Manheim, which was choreographed to the song “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Ultimately, Carson and Manheim didn’t win the competition with the dance, even though it’s one of Carson’s favorites. The couple came in second place next to Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess. The third place spot that season went to Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe.

Throughout the season, Carson and Manheim earned three perfect scores and many close-to-perfect scores. The perfectly scored performance included their contemporary dance to “Toxic,” their Charleston to “Living in New York City,” and their Freestyle to “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

They earned nearly perfect scores to their first Charleston, as well as their Jive to “Can You Do This,” their Salsa to “Adrenaline,” their Foxtrot to “Born to Love You,” their Argentine Tango to “Pray for Me” as well as their Cha Cha to “Good Feeling” in the semi-finals.

Carson followed up that season with another second-place finish to Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson.

Carson Hopes to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

DWTS Season 27 – Milo and Witney Freestyle (Week 9)Thank you for watching!! Please comment, like and subscribe!! Lindsay Arnold Fan I do not own anything used. All rights to DWTS, ABC, Disney and UMG. 2020-09-28T12:59:57Z

Carson opened up to Us Weekly about the possibilities of returning to the ballroom for season 30.

“That’s the goal,” the 27-year-old told the outlet. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

Carson does plan to return to the show for a new season, but the professional dancer doesn’t know for sure if that will happen just yet. She told Us Weekly that she was going to be “chilling until August” at which point she would learn more about if she’ll be back.

The new mother was able to enjoy season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, even though she wasn’t able to participate in the show.

“I just enjoyed it as a fan,” she told the outlet. “I was just eating my food on commercial breaks like, ‘This is so much less stressed than if I were there.’”

During her conversation with Us Weekly, Carson talked about missing being on the show.

“Obviously I missed it so much,” she shared. “I miss everybody on there as well. I’m definitely ready to go back.”

Carson has won the dancing competition one time and hopes to do so again. Her first time taking home the Mirrorball Trophy was in 2014 when she was partnered with actor Alfonso Ribeiro.

