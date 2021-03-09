‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Mourns Family Member’s Death

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Witney Carson McAllister shared that her grandmother died on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Carson shared a photo of her and her grandmother on an Instagram story, writing, “Heaven gained a sweet angel yesterday, Love you grandma RIP. She died the same day as my father in law 3 years ago. Two special people on a special day that we will remember forever.”

Carson recently welcomed her baby boy Leo alongside her husband Carson McAllister, and she revealed that she had COVID-19 when her child was born.

Carson Named Her Son After a Family Member

Carson and McAllister named their son after a family member. On Instagram with a photo of her son, she wrote, “Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us. Born on Jan. 3rd 2021 7lbs. 2oz. 21” long! My little Leo, I love you more than words can express. You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world, Leo.”

Since her son’s birth, Carson has been open about her postpartum journey including gaining weight and depression.

Alongside a photo of her son, she wrote, “Baby Leo is TWO MONTHS OLD. He loves trying to stand up, he only naps on mom, he’s talking to us and smiling (still scowling lol), & he lights up when he listens to ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ from Toy Story. He’s just the sweetest little boyfriend & I love eating his chubby cheeks and making out with him.”

She also shared a full-body photo, writing, “Embracing motherhood with these extra curves.” Many of her fellow Dancing With the Stars pros commented on the photo, telling Carson she looked amazing.

Carson Hopes to Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for Season 30

Carson opened up to Us Weekly about the possibilities of returning to the ballroom for season 30.

“That’s the goal,” the 27-year-old told the outlet. “That’s what I’m working toward. That’s in the plans for now. So if anything changes, we’ll just go with it, but that is in our sights for right now.”

Carson does plan to return to the show for a new season, but the professional dancer doesn’t know for sure if that will happen just yet. She told Us Weekly that she was going to be “chilling until August” at which point she would learn more about if she’ll be back.

The new mother was able to enjoy season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, even though she wasn’t able to participate in the show.

“I just enjoyed it as a fan,” she told the outlet. “I was just eating my food on commercial breaks like, ‘This is so much less stressed than if I were there.’”

During her conversation with Us Weekly, Carson talked about missing being on the show.

“Obviously I missed it so much,” she shared. “I miss everybody on there as well. I’m definitely ready to go back.”

Dancing With the Stars will likely return in 2021.

