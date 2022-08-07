SEE IT: Witney Carson Updates Her Look Ahead of DWTS Season 31

Witney Carson is prepping for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” and with that came a bit of a hair refresh.

The pro ballroom dancer decided to make a Reel on Instagram after getting her hair colored. She brightened up her blond, adding in some lighter pieces to frame her face.

“Sometimes a blonde color refresh can make you do reels like this! @morganparks_ always kills it! Maybe brunette next time????? Thoughts?” Carson captioned her Reel.

Carson has not been confirmed for the new season, but she was recently in Los Angeles filming something fun for the show, so many assume that she will be back when the new season kicks off in the fall. Additionally, in her Reel, she was wearing a dance costume — a gold ensemble complete with plenty of fringe — giving fans a tiny sneak peek of what she’s been working on.

Fans Reacted to Carson’s Mini Makeover in the Comments Section of Her Post

Carson didn’t do anything drastic to her look but she definitely kicked things up a bit — and fans seem to love it. Interestingly, most people in the comments section of the post said that Carson looks great as a blond but fans had mixed responses when it came to whether or not Carson should give darker hair a try.

“Stay blonde, it’s perfect on you,” one person wrote.

“Love the color of your hair don’t change it. Blonde Brighton’s [sic] the face,” another comment read.

“No to the brunette. Love your blonde,” a third Instagram user echoed.

“You are perfect with blonde,” someone else added.

“I loved when @theemmaslater went dark brown… looked awesome- you should do it,” a fifth person suggested.

“Your [sic] soo cute. I think you’d be even hotter with dark/caramel hair. Total smokeshow!!!” another commenter chimed in.

Carson appears ready to go for the new season of DWTS which will premiere on Disney+ in the fall.

Carson Had Morgan Parks Color Her Hair

To achieve her blond refresh, Carson sat with hairstylist to the stars, Morgan Parks.

Parks has been known to work with many celeb clientele, mainly in the reality television show world. Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of her work. Based on the pictures, she specializes in balayage and lived in hair.

Parks has worked with Caelynn Miller Keyes (“Bachelor in Paradise”), Jenna Johnson (DWTS), Lauren Bushnell (“The Bachelor”), country star and DWTS contestant Jana Kramer, and many more.

Parks also dyed Zayn Malik’s hair blond for his cover shoot with British GQ.

“When the gentleman does prefer blonde #zaynmalik for @britishgq #haircolor by me,” she captioned a photo of the former One Direction band member back in 2017. Malik’s natural hair color is dark brown, but Parks brought him up to a bleach blond for the shoot.

Carson’s recent visit to Parks’ salon wasn’t her first time sitting in the stylist’s chair, either. In 2019, Parks shared a photo of Carson after a hair appointment.

“Winter Wit,” Parks captioned a photo of a freshly highlighted Carson.

