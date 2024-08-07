DWTS Pro Witney Carson Shares Surprise Family News

Witney Carson announced a sweet addition to her family.

On August 6, 2024, the veteran “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer told fans on Instagram that she welcomed a kitten into her home—but the new pet wasn’t something that she planned to add to her busy family.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, share two sons, Leo, 3, and Jet, 1. The pro dancer is also an animal lover and previously shared photos of her family’s dog.

Witney Carson Shared the Story Behind the New Addition to the Family

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Carson gave the backstory on how the new family pet—a black kitten named Midnight—came to be. The DWTS alum shared footage of her son Leo holding the kitten. Another clip showed the smitten kitty following the three-year-old around on the patio. In another sweet moment, Leo gave his dad a hug when he told him they were keeping the cat.

“We did something I never thought we’d do,” Carson shared in the video. “We adopted a kitty, Here’s how it happened.”

Carson explained that after her family visited a cousin’s farm, Leo became “attached to the kitty that was looking for a new home.” “The cat followed Leo everywhere he went,” she added.

Carson admitted she hadn’t been looking to expand her family in this way just yet. “We really weren’t looking for a pet. but we changed our minds,” she admitted. “We decided to bring him home! Welcome to the family Midnight!”

In the caption to the video, Carson added, “I never thought in a million years we’d adopt a kitten but here we are. Welcome to the family Midnight! 🌙✨🖤”

Fans hit the comment section to point out that Midnight picked his forever home.

“Looks like Midnight picked Leo😍,” one fan wrote.

“Darling the baby kitten adopted your baby😂,” another told Carson.

“Omg how cute you can see they will be best friends,” another chimed in.

Witney Carson Currently Lives With Her Family in Florida

Carson and her clan used to live in Utah. In March 2023, the mirrorball champ made a surprising move to Florida. At the time, she explained on Instagram, “As hard as this change might be, I know it’s right for us right now. I’m filled with lots of emotions, but I really am excited to have this adventure with my little family. I’m embracing the change, so here we go 2023!!”

In an Instagram Q&A, she explained that she wanted to live somewhere with warm weather and “fell in love” with the area in Florida that her sister-in-law moved to.

Over the summer of 2024, Carson and her family spent a lot of time with their extended family outside of Florida. In July, the pro dancer shared photos of a family camping trip to Idaho.

“There’s just something about the mountains that is good for the soul 🥹⛰️🦋🙏🏼,” she captioned a photoshoot.

Of her family’s annual trip to Swan Valley, she wrote that her family enjoyed “late night game nights laughing until my stomach and cheeks hurt, dinners around the fire, cool morning hikes to the top of the mountain, projector movies, paddle boarding to the falls, square ice cream (Iykyk) & just lots of family time enjoying the outdoors.”

Carson also shared a video of her dad teaching Leo how to cast a fishing line. “Lots of firsts for Leo this year and it’s been so fun to watch!” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote.