Witney Carson Shares ‘Adorable’ Video of Her Son Talking to Her Baby Bump

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson shared an Instagram video of her son, Leo McAllister, talking to her baby bump, and friends and fans couldn’t get enough.

In the video posted, Carson and Leo sit together, and she asks him what he thinks about his baby brother.

“Where’s baby brother?” Carson asks, prompting Leo to say “right here!” and point at her stomach. When she asks if he loves his little brother, the 2-year-old responds “yeah!” and says he is going to play with him.

Finally, Carson asks her son what his little brother’s name is, and he responds, “Bubba!” before conceding that that isn’t his name.

Fans Are Obsessed With the Video & the Possibility of the Name ‘Bubba’

Carson’s caption for the video was about the baby’s name.

“Uh oh… Leo gives away baby brothers name 😜 He’s going to be the best big brother 😢,” she wrote.

Fans immediately took to the comment section to let Carson know they’d love for her son’s name to be Bubba.

“Bubba McAllister … I dig it,” “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Daniella Karagach commented.

One person commented, “I was all ready for the scoop!! Ahah cutie pie!”

“Absolutely adorable!! Little Bubba is so lucky to have Leo,” another comment reads.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister welcomed Leo in January 2021.

The dancer previously shared she’s “soaking in” alone moments with Leo before her second son arrives.

“Mamas boy 🦋🫶🏼 Soaking in these moments with just the two of us, until baby brother comes. More than halfway there!,” she wrote on January 20, 2023 alongside a video of her holding Leo and rocking with him.

The family celebrated Leo’s second birthday while on vacation in Hawaii, the dancer revealed on Instagram.

“My baby boy is TWO!” she wrote in the post. “Leo is the SWEETEST, most snuggly, wild, adventurous, tender-hearted boy. He is our world and brings so much joy to our lives. I’m so honored to be his momma and hope I can give him all the love he deserves. Happy birthday my Leo boy, you are so special.”

Carson Is Due in May 2023

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family. She’s not the only pro that’s expecting, as professional dancer Lindsay Arnold is expecting her second child with her husband, Sam Cusick.

Daniella Karagach is expecting her first child with her husband, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy just welcomed their first child on January 10, 2023.

Carson shared the way she and Arnold found out they were both pregnant at the same time in an interview with ET Online.

“She actually called me to tell me that she was pregnant!” Carson told the outlet. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I actually was looking to tell you too!’ And we were laughing literally for five minutes straight. So I think it’s just gonna be a really fun little childhood for our kids together.”

Karagach, Carson, and Arnold are all expecting to have their children in May 2023.