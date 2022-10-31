Witney Carson, Husband & Son Leo Pose for Adorable Family Halloween Costume: PHOTOS

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson took Halloween seriously this year, spending it in a family costume ahead of the Halloween episode of the dance competition show.

Carson dressed as Cruella Deville from Cruella, sporting a black dress, thigh-high boots, a split-dyed wig, red lip, and white fur coat while her husband, Carson McAllister, and her son, Leo, posed with her in their dalmatian costumes in a set of photos posted to Instagram.

“Happy Halloween from Cruella and her dogs,” Carson wrote alongside the photo.

Friends & Followers Thought the Costumes Were Adorable

Carson’s friends and followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Halloween costume.

“STOP!!! This is so cute!” “Dancing With the Stars” pro Britt Stewart commented.

Nikki Bella, a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, wrote, “Omgosh soooo cute!!!! Obsessed!”

Many fans loved the family costume idea, with multiple pointing out the bone in Leo’s mouth in the first photo as a particular highlight.

One fan commented, “Ok your family wins the internet today. This is so cute!!!”

Carson & Wayne Brady Will Dance to the ‘Halloween Theme’ During the Live Show

Since “Dancing With the Stars” airs on Monday nights, Carson and her partner, Wayne Brady, will be one of the remaining couples performing a Halloween-themed routine.

For the Halloween episode, the parters are dancing a contemporary routine to “Halloween Theme” by District 78.

Team dances are also making a return to “Dancing With the Stars.”

The team dance is an aspect of the competition that was first introduced in season 7, and they were discontinued after season 28. Now, they’re returning. For this week’s dances, the cast has been broken up into two teams: Team Scream and Team Wicked.

Carson is part of Team Scream, the group set to dance to “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The group is made up of Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater, Brady and Carson, Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart, and Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas.

They’ll be competing against Team Wicked, which is the group set to dance to “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2. The group is made up of Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki, Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev, and Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong.

Carson and Brady are coming off a rough week in the competition. During week 6, the couple had a hard time finding time to rehearse for a number of reasons, and their routine was far from perfect, earning them their lowest spot on the leaderboard to date.

In an interview with Us Weekly after the episode, Brady opened up about feeling “upset and scared” about possibly having to sit out due to illness before he tested negative for COVID.

“This is my favorite part of this show, it places you in an uncomfortable place where you may not be used to,” Brady told Us Weekly. “I’m used to shining in everything that I do hands down, whether it’s a musical or whether I’m hosting a show.”

Their contemporary is sure to earn higher scores from the judges, and it will likely keep them out of the bottom two this week.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.