‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s Child ‘Kicked Out’ of Daycare

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson said that her son, Leo, has been “kicked out” of daycare for stealing toys.

In a video uploaded on June 30, 2022, Carson mouthed the words to a scene from the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.”

“And then when we get back to New York, we need to contact Leslie to see what she can do to minimize the press on all this,” Carson mouths to Leo, who steals her sunglasses.

The stolen sunglasses are even more relevant after reading the video’s text.

“When your toddler gets kicked out of day care for stealing everyone’s toys,” she wrote in the video.

Carson Laughed It Off

In the caption to the video, it was clear Carson found the humor in the situation.

“Why just why?!” she wrote next to a laughing emoji. “Only kid problems maybe?”

Fans took to the comment section to show their support for Carson.

“You’re doing a great job!” one person commented. “Learning how to share is hard! And when he steals the glasses!!!! Died laughing.”

Another commented, “They kicked him out for that? It’s not like he’s hurting kids, he’s teaching them to share!!”

Some were surprised Leo actually got kicked out of daycare.

“Wait, for real?!” one comment reads. “They kicked him out of daycare for a totally normal toddler behavior instead of trying to teach him.”

Others reached out with their own stories.

“They had to do an ‘incident report’ at daycare for my 9 month old,” one person wrote. “Apparently he was using the other babies as support to stand up and grabbed another kids hair and pulled himself up with it… Try explaining to a 9 month old you can’t do that while he is smiling and completely clueless as to what you are talking about.”

Carson Shut Down a Troll

In early June 2022, Carson hosted a q&a on her Instagram account.

Carson shared some direct messages from a follower.

The first, which appeared to be in response to a post about Leo, reads, “When are you cutting his hair?????????”

The next message was the same, only with fewer question marks.

“When are you cutting his hair????” the third message read alongside multiple angry emojis.

Carson wrote over the screenshot, “Lol this lady really concerned with Leo’s hair…. Hahaha I’m never cutting it!”

Carson also took some time during her Q&A to tease a new podcast that she is working on. This is not the first time that she’s said she’ll be working on a podcast in the future.

Carson took to Instagram on April 20 to share a photoshoot that she’d been a part of, and she teased that her fans should be on the lookout for whatever those photos will be used for in the coming months.

Then, someone asked, “Would you ever consider doing a podcast?”

“Yes! Have announcement on that very soon!” Carson wrote in her answer.

This time around, Carson simply showed a photo of herself in front of a microphone recording alongside eye emojis.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2022. The show will air on Disney+ rather than on ABC in a first for both the show and the network.

