DWTS Season 33 Pro Holds Back Tears Over Son’s Major Milestone

Witney Carson let her husband take the reins on a very important decision involving one of their kids.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer and her husband, Carson McAllister, share two sons, Leo, 3, and Jet, 1.

In October 2024, the DWTS season 19 mirrorball champion posted a video to her Instagram story to share that her husband “surprised” her with their son Leo’s first “big boy” haircut. “Someone got a big boy haircut, not okay people!!!” she captioned the clip.

Carson has been living in Los Angeles and is knee-deep in rehearsals for “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 with her celebrity partner Danny Amendola.

Witney Carson Bawled When She Saw Her Son Leo’s Haircut

On October 21, Carson shared an Instagram video of her husband and son preparing to surprise her with the haircut. McAllister and Leo approached Carson as she sat outside of a SoulCycle studio with a friend.

Carson appeared shocked by her son’s short haircut. “Handsome,” the DSWTS pro said before looking as if she was about to cry. She then buried her face in her hands.

“Someone got a big boy haircut, and mama is NOT OKAY- I repeat, not okay! 😭😭” she captioned the video, adding the hashtags #toddlerhaircut #toddler #haircut #motherhood.

Fans commented to say that little Leo is his mom’s “twin.” Others reminded the emotional mother that it’s “only hair” and will grow back.

“I am team Witney, I love long hair on boys ❤️,” one fan wrote.

“I would’ve wanted to be there. He looks so grown 😢,” added another commenter.

In December 2022, Carson said she was “a mess” when Leo got his first haircut ahead of his second birthday. “FIRST HAIRCUT for Leo boy,” Carson captioned an Instagram post at the time. “We decided to give him a haircut for his second birthday, and I’ve been a mess all morning. Why didn’t anyone warn me how emotional this would be?!! He’s so handsome and grown up.”

It is unclear why she missed her son’s first big boy haircut in 2024, as she was not at the “Dancing With the Stars” studio when her husband surprised her. The surprise took place in the Los Angeles area, despite the fact that the family lives in Florida.

Witney Carson’s Family Relocated to L.A. With Her for the DWTS Season

Carson is a longtime pro dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” In 2023, she took time off from the show to have her second child and focus on her young family. During that time, she also moved from Utah to Florida.

After finding their first dream home in Florida two years ago, Carson announced in August 2023 that her family was moving for a second time. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September, Carson revealed that her whole family has relocated to Los Angeles with her while she competes on ‘Dancing With the Stars” season 33.

“Everybody’s with me, they’re all coming out to L.A. with me,” she said in an on-camera interview with the outlet. “I just couldn’t do three months without them. So, they’re here, my support system, and we’re very happy about it.”

