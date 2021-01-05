‘DWTS’ Pro Welcomes First Child

A Dancing With the Stars professional dancer is adding to her home ballroom. Witney Carson and husband Carson McAllister welcomed a baby boy on Monday, January 4. They revealed on Instagram that it was a “hard labor,” but everyone is doing well.

Witney Had to Have an Unplanned C-Section

In an Instagram post that features Carson and McAllister holding hands with their new little one’s tiny hand, Carson wrote that it was a bit harrowing for a while, but everyone is happy and healthy now.

“After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!” wrote Carson.

Carson previously revealed in an Instagram story (via People) that she actually had planned to induce at 39 weeks in order to avoid a C-section, but that did not work out.

“Carson was born three weeks early and at nine pounds, so he was a really big boy and I just don’t want the risk of having a C-section,” said Carson in a video, adding, “I asked my doctor about that and he said the best way is to be induced. He said there’s been a lot of studies about how they’ve had less C-sections with women who were induced versus women who waited until full-term — so that’s kind of what I’m basing my decision off of.”

Her fellow Dancing With the Stars cast members and alumni were quick to offer congratulations along with several other reality TV stars.

“Love you, Wit!!! Congratulations,” wrote Britt Stewart, with Daniella Karagach adding, “Congrats, love you guys.”

Kym Johnson Herjavec wrote congratulations with a blue heart and Hayley Erbert did the same with a couple of red hearts. Sasha Farber also offered his congratulations, as did Dancing With the Stars troupe member Brittany Cherry and Angela Ribeiro, wife to Carson’s former Dancing With the Stars partner Alfonso Ribeiro.

Survivor alum Julie Berry also offered some “thankful” emojis and Bachelor in Paradise alum Kendall Long wrote, “So thankful that everyone is healthy happy and loved! Congratulations.”

Other reality stars jumping in to leave comments included Vanessa Grimaldi, Mykenna Dorn, and Marikh Mathias, and also choreographer/singer Nicole Arbour.

There is no word yet on what they named their new bundle of joy.

Carson and McAllister Almost Share an Anniversary With Their New Baby

Carson and McAllister were married on New Year’s Day 2016, so their new baby boy missed sharing his birthday with his parents’ anniversary by just three days.

At the time of the wedding, Carson wrote on Instagram, “Can’t believe today is the day!!! Finally, get to be with my love forever and all eternity.”

They were together for four years before they got engaged in October 2015. Bridesmaids as the wedding included dancers Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Cherry, and Jenna Johnson, with Carson’s former Dancing With the Stars celebrity partners Ribeiro, Carlos Penavega, and Chris Soules in attendance as well, according to US Weekly.

This is the second baby who has expanded the Dancing With the Stars family recently. Lindsay Arnold welcomed her daughter back in November.

Dancing With the Stars season 30 should return in March 2021.

